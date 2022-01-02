The Commission of CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam, also known as the Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru, was established by the CHamoru Heritage Act of 2016. Its mission and vision is to “lead nation-building efforts to ensure the continuity of our CHamoru peoplehood and nationhood by fostering the restoration and revitalization of our language, culture and history as Guåhan’s Taotao Tåno’.” Revitalization cannot happen without the grassroots support and active engagement of the island community. So, as you contemplate the new year, consider the following:
1. Promote CHamoru for maintaining the heritage identity of the Taotao Tåno’ and English as essential for entering the global economy.
The highest performing students in the world speak more than one language. In the past, the prevailing perception was that speaking another language, while learning English, would somehow interfere with English proficiency. Neurological studies on multilingualism and its impact on the functions of the brain have debunked that perception resoundingly. The evidence is overwhelming. Study after study has revealed that the more languages a child learns to speak, the more the brain develops. Intelligence grows with language learning. So dual language speaking is a plus! Speaking one’s heritage language has the added value of connecting a child with a culture and historical roots. This is critical to shaping a healthy identity and self-efficacy.
2. Interview a CHamoru advocate on why learning CHamoru in Guam is vital.
Language champions are deeply rooted in the significance of language continuity and can give persuasive reasons why keeping the CHamoru language alive and well is linked with the survival of the CHamoru way of life. An alternative might be to read one essay each month of the year on how to defend and protect the CHamoru language.
3. Join a study or discussion group for increasing fluency and proficiency in CHamoru.
If you are a CHamoru speaker who never formally learned to read or write in CHamoru, this resolution is for you! Learning with others who are in a similar position makes the process fun and filled with opportunities to stretch your use of the language without embarrassment or harassment.
4. Teach the INIFRESI and its meaning to a person who is deeply respectful and grateful to be living in Guam.
Sometimes, all it takes is a friendly gesture like teaching the pledge or Fanohge CHamoru to engage temporary or long-term residents to understand the quest for CHamoru revitalization.
5. Support the Kumisión’s efforts in promoting Guam’s CHamoru Orthography, the official spelling system.
Start by spelling CHamoru correctly. Place names are also key. Deepen your understanding of the reasons why spelling in a standardized way is so important to teaching CHamoru as a second language to our children. When everybody spoke CHamoru in Guam, spelling was phonetically based. Reading and writing were not critical to ensuring the continuity of the language. Today is vastly different. Reading and writing literacy with standardized rules and spelling conventions are essential.
6. Refuse to mock or laugh at a new speaker of CHamoru who must speak it badly before speaking it well.
The practice of mocking and making fun of learners when they make mistakes is so devastating to young people as they attempt to learn CHamoru. Ask them why they don’t like to speak CHamoru and you will likely get the answer, “I don’t want to be laughed at or teased.” When I was growing up, this was the standard operating procedure. You made a mistake and elders laughed and teased. It was OK because everyone was treated the same way. Today, children are not generally taught to speak CHamoru from birth. When they do attempt to speak, they get ridiculed for making mistakes. They stop trying. This style of teaching is no longer effective. CHamoru speakers be on guard. We often do this with our children and grandchildren without knowing how hurtful it can be. Be kind and gentle.
7. Practice CHamoru cultural values.
Embedded in the values that comprise the belief system of the CHamoru culture is an indigenous ethos worth knowing. Thousands of years of knowledge and experience are encoded in these concepts which are vital to the indigenous way of life of the Taotao Tåno’.
Happy New Year!