Have you got toxic people where you work? Could you use some ideas on how to deal with them? Here’s the reality: Knowing how to effectively handle toxic people is a critical skill that you will need sooner or later.
Toxic people, if given the freedom to spread their negative seeds, can transform a supportive working environment into a place good people want to avoid.
Why they’re toxic
Some of them cause trouble intentionally and get pleasure out of our discomfort. Others don’t seem to be aware of the impact they have.
In any case, toxic people create unnecessary difficulties, hassles, and are a major source of stress, regardless of whether their actions are done on purpose or without intent. Stress is a mental health issue that, if not handled properly, can lead to physiological problems. Stress reduces performance, hurts relationships, and changes how we view our present and future outlook.
Here are a few thoughts on how we can reduce the trouble toxic people can bring.
Reduce exposure to toxic offenders
If it’s complaining and a pity party they’re holding, we don’t have to accept the invitation. We can be sympathetic to someone’s legitimate issues and needs, but avoid people who aren’t looking for solutions — just an audience for their command performance in misery. When you’ve offered a couple of ideas to solve their problem and they show no interest, look to disengage.
This also gets into the area of establishing boundaries. If you’re busy, let them know. You can offer an alternative time to talk. Don’t let the toxic person set the guidelines for interaction.
Wrestling with toxic people is a bad idea
Some toxic people crave conflict, and love when they can drag you into it. The more emotional they can make you, the better they like it. If they can get you acting in a toxic way, that’s a big score for them. Here’s where emotional intelligence helps you.
In cases where two co-workers are involved in a dispute, stay focused on the issues at hand, not personalities. If one or both attempt to involve you in the conflict such as pushing you to take sides, explain in clear terms that you won’t do that.
Don’t be reactionary
Toxic people are often very good at identifying where our “buttons” are, and delight in pushing them. The only way to discourage this is to avoid giving them the desired reaction when they do push. You deny them the payoff. When they finally learn there is no reward waiting for them and their effort will be wasted, they’re more likely to move on to mess with someone else.
Consider the source when criticized
What if somebody is pointing out a mistake or perceived weakness — how should we react? That depends on who it is and if we trust them. If it’s a family member, friend, or a sincere co-worker, someone who has demonstrated a genuine interest in our success, I believe we should be all ears and listen in the hopes of learning something that can help us.
However, if this is a person who has been an irritant, or rarely has anything positive to say about anything or anybody, why would I care what they think? “Hey Jerry, I saw/heard something you did/said that seemed out of character and I was so surprised.” My reply would be, “Thanks for thinking of me. I’m super busy right now and can’t stop, but please send me a message with the details. Thanks again.” Every time they try to bring it up, I’ll still be super busy.
To sum up on this point, if the opinions of other people are necessary for you to feel good about yourself and your capabilities, make sure you choose the right people.
Don’t make it easy for them
Toxic people can make your job intolerable, but only if you let them. What I’m going to tell you needs to be printed and put on your desk, in your car, on your bathroom mirror, on the refrigerator door, and anywhere else you spend considerable time.
“Don’t feed toxic people!”
It’s not always just the toxic person who is bringing you down. In some cases, it may be you who is providing the assist.
Here’s to your toxic-free workplace.
