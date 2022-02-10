The groundhog has peeked out of his hole in Pennsylvania, the ads are brimming with hearts, and the kids' supplement has stories about great presidents.
It must be February.
Might be time to take down the Christmas tree. Or maybe not.
I put it up late last year – it took days amid the more important matters of my life, and wasn't ready until a week before Christmas.
I never take it down on National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day – Jan. 6 – because it's Greek Orthodox Christmas, Epiphany and Mike's birthday. Although we celebrate only one of those, it's nice to have the tree up for it.
Since that day, life has been one kid crisis after another, here and in the states. There has not been much time to disrobe and disassemble a 9-foot tree. Besides, at the end of a stressful day, it's calming to sit in the dark, staring at the lighted tree and the hodge-podge of ornaments.
As I sit and stare, those ornaments remind me of the places I've lived – Pennsylvania, Illinois, Pennsylvania (again), Guam, Colorado, New York, Maine, South Dakota, Guam (again) – and of all the life I've survived.
I see my practical little angel dressed in her pink coat, hat and muff; a tiny bird named Ann Marie, and a slightly corroded metal piano and I am reminded of the woman who bought them. She loved Christmas and she loved me. She always expected me to do my best, to meet a crisis fearlessly, to buck up and carry on.
As I look longer, I am thankful for the Christ of Christmas – who has kept me through countless trials, protected me in ways I have never known, who offers me rest and gives me hope – and I am refreshed.
So, no.
I'm in no hurry to take down the tree.
The year of transition
Truth be told, I am procrastinating a little. This is likely the last time I will take down a Guam Christmas tree. Once it is down, the year of transition is upon us.
This both saddens and scares me.
I really don't know what the future holds. I plotted out a time line in December, but events in January have already redirected things.
So now it's back to the drawing board, with erasers.
Because my plan may not be God's.
He will direct my steps.
Through February and beyond.