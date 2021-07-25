Data confirms that the rate of domestic violence and child abuse has risen during the pandemic. The mandated stay-at-home policies have brought out the worst in couples whose relationships were already rocky. Abusive behavior toward battered spouses and vulnerable children becomes the outlet for acting out resentment, failure and anger. This was exacerbated in the past 18 months as families had no recourse but to be in each other’s presence during lockdowns.
Based on current trends, it is expected that over 50% of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce. If Guam aligns with that statistical trend, how can families mitigate the negative consequences of predictable trauma caused by divorce?
The stress, confusion, anger and desperation in the lives of adversarial parents may cause extreme traumatic adversity in their children. Kids may become pawns, suffer wounds and experience different types of abuse. Creating havoc in the lives of kids caught in the crossfire of feuding couples causes irreparable emotional damage. Mindful parents in a failed marriage need to take steps to prevent their children from becoming casualties during the painful process of divorcing.
Divorce happens when the paperwork catches up with what the emotions have settled. Which means that some couples who may be legally married are in fact emotionally divorced. From the time the disenchanted couple begins their emotional separation to when the legal declaration of divorce makes it official, some awful things can happen to their children.
Children of divorce remain legally attached to both parents even after a divorce. Whether they remain emotionally connected depends on the choices that parents will make about protecting the rights of their children. The ideal outcome is only possible when both parties, during and after the divorce process is completed, convince their kids that they were not responsible for the breakup of the parents and both Mom and Dad will keep loving them.
There is a delightful yet meaningful scene in the 1993 comedy, "Sleepless in Seattle." The divorcee is preparing her two preteens, a boy and a girl, to be picked up by their dad for his custody weekend. A brief discussion between the boy and his mom ensues:
“Mom, do you still love Dad?”
“No, but I love you.”
I like the quick but sensible matter-of-fact exchange. No covering up the truth. Communicating that the divorce means the end of the marriage, but does not sever the loving bond that parents and children have for each other, is priceless in the film and worth emulating in our lives.
Children need parents who understand, that putting the happiness of their kids first is what really matters. The stuff that keeps divorcing parents engaged in battle is of little importance to their children. Jessica James explains: “Children do not care about child support, or why you don’t like each other. They are children, they care that their parents show up when there is a Christmas recital, and they peek through the curtains — all the people they love are there — without fighting, for the best interest of the child.” Parents who thought they were hurting their ex may discover that they were hurting their children more.
Children do not remain kids all their lives. They grow up and become adults. Their childhood adversity influences who they become. Experiences of childhood affirmation, loving compassion and happiness are also seared into the very core of their beings. Their long-term emotional memory bank can overflow with either joy or grief. This is largely the parents’ choice. Frederick Douglass cautioned, “It is easier to build up a child than to repair broken men.”
Making children feel bad for loving the “other parent” inflicts trauma on them. How will you explain that your animosity and hatred for the other parent proved to be more important than your love for them? Forcing children to choose sides is unfair, unjust and traumatic, the results of which can be seen in plummeting grades at school, disciplinary challenges, self-destructive behavior, or withdrawal and depression. Putting children above the vindictive and selfish desire to hurt the other parent is what thoughtful parenting is all about.