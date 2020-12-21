Our decade-old Christmas tree has seen better days.
An artificial tree, it drops more needles than a “fresh” tree that comes by container.
A “pre-lit” tree, it hasn’t given light for years.
A perfectly formed tree, it isn’t.
I almost bought a new tree this year, but decided to give Old Faithful a face-lift.
First I removed all the nonworking light strings. That took three days. I gained a new appreciation for the dear people who put lights on trees — it must be a tedious, mind-numbing process.
With the old strands gone, the tree looked better than it had in years because each branch had been opened fully and arranged.
With all the interruptions, it took another day to get the lights on.
Finally, it was time to decorate.
My ornament collection is what you could call “eclectic.” It is a conglomeration of 60 years of sentiment and memories. It looks like a hodgepodge, but it’s really a time capsule of my life.
The first ornament up — as always — was a precious 2-inch pink angel. She looks more like a little girl in a hat and coat, but has tiny wings. She’s the last of a set of six pastel-colored angels Mom bought in the late '50s. I claimed her for safekeeping when I was 6.
She went to her spot — a foot below the star — where she reminds me of Mom, who always loved Christmas.
Next came the glass birds. A small flock of them replaced my cherished Eleanor, who flew around the tree for more than 30 years until one of my sons let her fall on a hardwood floor.
Ann Marie, a smaller version of Eleanor, has stayed on the tree more than 50 years. She gets a perch near the angel.
I have ornaments from the early days of marriage, made by my sister-in-law, and child-made ornaments that came later. There are ornaments from most places we’ve lived.
As I reconstructed my life with each one, I felt a deep sense of belonging to a family with a great heritage.
And I felt a deep sense of gratitude to Christ, whose birth we’ll remember this week. My tree is a testimony of all he has brought us through.
I am especially grateful he’s brought us through 2020.
Despite everything, he is still in control and he remains our only hope.
May God bless us all this Christmas.