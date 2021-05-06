A couple of weeks ago, I talked about the Truman Scholars I worked with over the last quarter century. I forgot to mention that I had a wonderful Truman Scholar from Rota, Elvira Manglona in 2007. Elvira graduated from Rota High School and earned her associate degree on Rota through the Northern Marianas College. Today Elvira is still on Rota and is an important educator in her community. When Elvira was a child, she spent some time in Guam at Agat Elementary School and was granted honors by then-first lady Madeleine Bordallo. When she was in my classes, I saw right away she was a very bright young woman with insights.
This past week, Professor Ron Aguon’s criminal justice students had a Zoom conference on sex crimes for their capstone. The students put together a very good presentation and Dr. Thomas Krise, the university president, and Dr. Annette Santos, dean of the the School of Business and Public Administration attended. After a very nice presentation, the students held a panel that included a number of very good people discussing aspects of this policy. One thing that I realized is that we need a better discussion with elected leaders on this policy area. Assistant Attorneys General Sean Brown and Christine Tenorio had a number of good ideas that could be used in the future.
This Saturday, Professor Aguon’s graduate students will hold a panel on important aspects of political status. I hope we can get the Zoom link advertised and invite the community to watch. One important lesson I have learned during the pandemic is that we can bring the community into any meeting through technology. I will also present and below are a few of the things I will talk about.
In 1997, the public was assured that the political status process would continue under 1 GCA 17, even though 1 GCA 21 limits processes just to CHamoru people. Sadly this did not happen. I am not opposed to CHamoru political status efforts, but these efforts should have been conducted through a recognized nongovernmental organization and only CHamoru people would be involved. Mixing the process up with the Guam election process was the problem. The 1950 census is available now and a verified genealogy roll of CHamoru people could be made. Using this roll, an NGO could hold a vote. And it would be respected by most international organizations. The current process is not really very good for Guam.
Last week, I mentioned that former Gov. Carl Gutierrez had some great ideas for political status. While I have not talked to him for many years about this, in 1998, Gutierrez suggested that the likely best political status for Guam would be as much autonomy as possible under the stability of the US flag. Using the fourth option, Guam could negotiate the best deal possible. But we have to talk about what people want, need and expect from this type of federal relationship. It is likely that a form of commonwealth would work best.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.