The curse of being an info-holic is that you can never get enough information.
And so it has been for me since the news of the SARS-CoV-2 virus broke in December.
I have been reading and listening to a wide range of reports, all of which are open to question. Add to that the hysteria generated by social media, and we find ourselves with two crises on hand: One of health, and one of trust.
There is no source — not even the official ones — you can fully trust.
As a fellow info-holic said, “You just have to find a few reliable ones and go with them.” But, how can you really know which are reliable?
I’ve never seen a more politicized virus. Liberals and conservatives have their own agendas for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Think about that for a minute: we’re fighting over a virus. And due to that struggle, the response to the health crisis was slowed.
So here we are today on Guam — with cases rising, business establishments closing (or being closed by government edict), government agencies shut down, schools closed, church services suspended and people in a general state of confusion and panic.
We need to STOP.
Just stop.
Take a deep breath.
Open a Bible — it’s the source of truth.
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace,” Jesus said in John 16:33. “In the world you will have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.”
Psalm 91 offers hope for those who trust in God: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, My God in whom I trust!’ For it is He who delivers you from the snare of the trapper and from the deadly pestilence. … you will not be afraid … of the pestilence that stalks in darkness or of the destruction that lays waste at noon … ” (Psalm 91:1-6).
Throughout scripture, God promises to be with his people and to deliver them. That does not mean we will not die in a pandemic — it means God will be with us through whatever trial He puts in our path.
In this, we can be thankful.
And we can be thankful for extra time to reconnect with our families and clean our houses.
Stay calm.
And live on.