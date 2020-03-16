In ancient times, there was a very rich man named Job, who feared and honored God.
His wealth included thousands of sheep, camels, oxen and donkeys.
He had 10 children — seven sons and three daughters.
But one day, God allowed Satan to take everything from Job — the livestock were killed by raiders and lightning, and the children were crushed when their brother’s house collapsed in a tornado.
Job’s response was: “The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.”
Like Job, many of God’s people throughout the ages have stories of great blessing followed by great loss. Those who have remained faithful have often seen new blessings.
Such is the story of Jeremy Camp, a Christian musician and songwriter, whose story is now being told in a movie, “I Still Believe,” now playing on Guam.
In the late 1990’s, Camp was a freshman in college when he laid eyes on a young woman named Melissa Henning. It was love at first sight for him.
Melissa was not smitten immediately, but in a short time, they were a couple.
Their relationship was soon tested when Melissa was diagnosed with cancer. With faith and hope, they walked into the unknown together. They married, committed to each other and to God.
It was a true example of a marriage “for better or for worse, ’til death do us part.”
Through it all, Melissa remained faithful to the Lord, believing her trial would somehow bless others; Jeremy remained faithful to Melissa and tried to make sense of it with God.
When the trial was over and Jeremy was left to pick up the pieces, he sought the help of his father, Tom, who had had many losses in his life, too.
“My life is not full in spite of the disappointments,” Tom tells him, “but because of them.”
Jeremy eventually found this to be true and found new hope in his heartache. He put his thoughts into a song, “I Still Believe” which includes these lines: “I still believe in Your holy word. Even when I don’t see, I still believe.”
The song ends: “In brokenness I can see that this was your will for me.”
In Jeremy Camp’s life, the Lord gave, the Lord took away, and the Lord gave again.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.