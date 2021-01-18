Last week as I was staring at my screen (aka “writing my column”), Facetime summoned me.
It was my unmarried son who works second shift, who often talks to me after work at midnight, Central Standard Time.
He sometimes calls when I’m on deadline, so we will usually talk about that.
“Write about music,” he said. “About how fun it is to play music.”
“I’d love to play more music,” I said, “but between this lens and this lens," pointing at my bifocals, "I can’t really see it well.”
Although he’s a tech genius, he’s also a musician. Piano improved his coordination, which had been compromised in infancy. In high school, he participated in the Guam Symphony’s Young Artist Competition. He took piano lessons for fun in college.
Now he’s composing ragtime music.
I doubt many 30-year-olds know what ragtime is. He grew up with it. I played Scott Joplin rags to him before he was born.
He’s working on a new one, “Days to Come: A hopeful rag.”
We talked about the piece’s relation to “Solace,” a Joplin rag.
“I love 'Solace,'” I said, “but I’ve never been able to play the second section well.”
As we discussed the rhythms and chords, he turned to his piano and began playing it from memory.
“You have that one in your head? Amazing. But it amazes me more that you can write them. How do you do that?”
He explained how, for this one, he sat and thought about what Joplin did in "Solace," and then the music just came together.
I understood. It’s like writing a column.
We both create order out of randomness.
He uses notes, rhythms, melodies, harmonies.
I use words, syntax, literary devices, structure.
It’s about creating something understandable — a piece of music, a focused essay — that makes sense out of chaos.
It’s what we’ve been missing for nearly a year. Since March, the world has been locked up by politicians and misled by the media. Confusion and chaos are the “new normal.”
Truth and beauty have been lost.
We must find them again.
Creation must come from this chaos before we lose our very souls.
Whether it’s composing a rag, writing an essay, playing an instrument, or simply putting a new garnish on tonight’s dinner plate, we must fight against the madness.
We must rise above it.
We must create.
Reorder.
Regenerate.