CHamoru values shape character. I want to focus on two in particular that are especially relevant in this time of crisis: inagofli’e and minesngon.
Let us examine what they offer. The virtue of inagofli’e consists of two root words li’e, which means to see, and gof, which amplifies or adds intensity to that which it modifies. When combined gofli’e means to see more clearly. Adding the prefix to the base word transforms the meaning of inagofli’e. It refers to loving each other as people, engaging cooperatively in caring for one another and demonstrating concern for the needs of others. We are taught to be mindful of people’s dignity by treating others with respect and showing love and generosity beyond one’s personal circle of loved ones. Inafa’maolek and gaimamåhlao are intrinsically related to the value of inagofli’e in this context.
This CHamoru value is expressed through acts of kindness and consideration in word and in deed and has been amply demonstrated in how our community has responded to the coronavirus threat. It is central to our cultural way of ensuring the wellbeing of the community at large and should be taught to our children and modeled in the way we treat each other. Crises have a way of revealing the best and the worst in people. Inagofli’e is a value that brings out the best in us.
Another CHamoru value that is particularly relevant at this time is minesngon. The term is defined as having endurance, perseverance and patience. Often these traits are mistakenly described as being passive and fatalistic in nature. Such expressions include, “Grin and bear it.” “It is meant to be.” Or they are linked with suffering and accepting pain or hardship unquestioningly, as if being victimized is inevitable. In Puerto Rico, this attitude is called the “Ay Bendito” or the “woe is me” complex.
Too many people have bought into these negative interpretations. The way I learned it from my Nana, minesngon refers to drawing on your inner strength, increasing your stamina to deal with what is thrown your way. It represents the capacity to overcome hardship. It means grit. In my view, the better way to express this value would be, “if it doesn’t break you, it will make you stronger.”
In this context, minesngon means to endure, to preserve wellbeing in a tempo not necessarily of our own making, to survive by beating the odds. It requires the exercise of discipline and delayed gratification. Our Maga’håga’s daily message to us to be patient, stay home and trust that we will overcome this crisis together, reflects the practice of minesngon.
This global crisis we are in has caused so much sickness and death, our hearts go out to those who are mourning. The loneliness and separation that quarantine and hospitalization have required is unimaginable especially for islanders who gather to support each other in times of illness. On the other hand, family members living in the same household have experienced an overdose of each other’s company. And that is not always easy if unresolved issues lurk in the background.
The good news is that many of us have put our watches away and now organize our daily activities around people we love instead of places to go and appointments to keep. Even the environment is benefiting from our staying home. Nature is healing from the reduction of smog, toxic emission of fossil fuels and other forms of pollution. We are discovering that our priorities need to shift, that there is power in prayer, that we are resilient, that we can survive and thrive even in the most dire of circumstances! These lessons are also important to reflect on and share with our children.
While the pandemic has engulfed all of us and created the urgency to activate our better angels, it has brought many things into focus, both good and bad. It has forced the nation and our island to take a harder look at the reality of poverty, health disparities, educational inequities, the neglect of the elderly, the uninsured and underemployed. What has become abundantly clear is that government has a significant role to play in community wellbeing and leadership matters.
Will the character-shaping lessons of this current global crisis be remembered and applied as we on Guam move forward in recovery?