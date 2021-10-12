It was the cheer that we gave at the end of every game, and it’s the sentiment that is often missing in the workplace today.
Win or lose, at the end of every baseball game I played as a kid, the team would get into a tight huddle and yell out, “Two, four, six, eight, who do we appreciate?” Then, we’d add the name of the team we’d just played, like “Dodgers, Dodgers, yayyyyy!”
The other team would do the same for us. It was about teaching and reinforcing the idea of sportsmanship.
Cheers at work?
When you think of appreciation in the workplace, the term we use is recognition. We don’t do the “2-4-6-8” thing, but we all need to discover ways to drive home the message that we do appreciate our coworkers more than they may believe.
Is there somebody where you work, who you’ve been meaning to tell how much you appreciate for great effort, special favors, or that you just like their joyful disposition?
Do it when it comes to mind
In my management training, I emphasize the importance of giving praise and recognition in real time for worthy performance. If you can’t do so right away, then make it as soon as you can.
Maybe you’ve been holding off for just the perfect moment to thank someone for a kindness or friendship. From experience, I can tell you that the perfect moment is when you first think about it. Otherwise, things can get in the way, and you may never get it done.
Opportunities are often lost
When I decided to leave Guam in the mid-1980s, I gave KUAM three months notice, so they could figure out my replacement.
That gave me 90 days to get with coworkers I’d spent considerable time with, sponsors and advertisers who had supported my work, as well as numerous friends.
I was able to visit with a lot of people, but there were some I never got to, and lost the opportunity to express my appreciation.
Sure, I had reasons. There was business to conduct, always more to do for the radio show, as well as boxing up items to ship to the mainland. I kept telling myself I had time. All too soon, there was no more time.
Details make it memorable
Another key point is to be specific. Make sure you tell the person why you want to thank them. That makes it personal, and special. It becomes a
memory that both parties will share and cherish. Don’t shortchange people by being generic. Deliver the goods with specifics.
It’s the same with praise and recognition for work well done. Telling an employee “good job” when they perform in ways you approve of, isn’t as good as wrapping the praise in details that make it clear you understand what you’re recognizing them for.
Being specific gives your praise and appreciation much more impact — and isn’t that what you want?
Especially with those closest to you
My wife, Nellie Joy, and I have been married for almost 26 years. We’ve lived in small places, big places, houses, condos, and a few had architectural
limitations.
She transformed each of those places into a home. She has the eye for design and enjoys doing it. All I want to know is where my work area is going to be,
and I trust her with the rest of it. I’ve never been sorry.
I also have told her this, in specific terms, as I know she cares deeply that her family likes the place we live in. One more time…specifics matter. Make it
memorable.
Easy rules of appreciation
The whole thing about appreciation can be wrapped up in three simple rules.
1. Appreciation is a giving thing. Give freely and frequently.
2. Give it when it comes to mind, don’t wait for things to get in the way and risk never telling someone how you feel.
3. Be specific in why you’re appreciative, so the other person gets the full benefit and value, and a memory is made.
Follow those guidelines and you’ll be amazed at how effective your praise and recognition is, and how people will appreciate that you gave it.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.