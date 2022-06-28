There are tens of thousands of voices to follow in today’s media. Some of them will make you dumber and some will make you smarter.
I choose to think that Ray Dalio’s voice makes us all smarter, and you might recall that I’ve written about him in this column a couple of times.
Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, is a high-profile billionaire businessman who lost everything through wrong decisions.
What he learned in those losses made it possible for him to accumulate a fortune, and why he remains one of the most powerful influencers in the financial world.
What can we learn?
"Principles for Success" is the title of his 2019 book, which covers a handful of the thoughts and values Dalio has used to create a brilliant career. He firmly believes that focusing on these principles led to his achievements, and I’ll mention two of them today.
1. The quality of your decision-making will determine the quality of your life.
If you’re a regular reader of this feature, you’ve seen me write it time and again — one thing we all should want to be known as is a problem solver, and decision-maker goes hand in hand with that.
Organizational leaders should train everyone who gets a paycheck in some form of handling problems and decisions.
Dalio offered his thought process. He said, “I’d view problems like puzzles that would give me rewards if I could solve them. The reward I would get by solving it was a principle that would help me in the future.”
What I found interesting is that he created principles out of his mistakes and failures. No doubt, this made the experiences easier to recall, and he likely avoided making the same mistakes twice.
2. Think for yourself while being radically open-minded. Dalio calls it his most important principle. Let’s unpack this, because I think there’s a lot here. First, the part about thinking. Do most people think for themselves, or do they let others determine their thinking?
Do they weigh the evidence and come to their own conclusions, or are they involved with what is known as “groupthink”?
I like the definition put out by the website Investopedia. In their words, groupthink is individuals overlooking potential problems in the pursuit of consensus thinking...and anyone who does not agree and tries to offer rational arguments that disagree, gets shouted down.
We’re taught what to think
In our early years, most of us grew up thinking along the lines of our parents.
We went to school and our thinking was molded by teachers, and then employers.
Today, much of what we believe is shaped by media, and social media. Yet, everybody you meet would tell you they think for themselves.
How open-minded are you?
The second part of Dalio’s principle refers to being open-minded. We all think we are open-minded. You think you are. I think I am. What if I said we’re more open-minded with people who agree with us, and less open-minded with those who disagree with us? Is that getting a little bit personal?
Now, wait a minute. Dalio said his principle was being “radically open-minded.” Radically. That means, we are completely open to the ideas of others, and that means we consider them on their face value, not our initial perception.
It doesn’t matter who the ideas come from...or does it? Plus, we are open to change ... aren’t we?
We should be taught how to think
Not what to think. Politicians seek to control our minds, as that will control our actions. This is the reason they are so heavily invested in misinformation and disinformation.
We’d reject them if they announced their aims directly, but by altering facts and perception, they get us to agree or at least comply. If you don’t think you’re being played in this fashion, you’re not paying attention.
Dalio’s principles work everywhere
These two fundamental concepts are absolutely critical for success, whether we’re trying to carve out a career in the private sector, or government.
Can you and I really be open-minded, and at the same time weigh evidence to arrive at our own conclusions? All this, while realizing that the decisions we make will decide the quality of our lives?
If we can, it’s absolutely life-changing. Now pass this article to the kids in your life.
