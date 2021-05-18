Underperforming workers: Whose fault?
Jerry Roberts
Even if the supervisor has been trained in the basics, it’s likely that didn’t include troubleshooting employee performance issues, behavioral problems or how to motivate people.
---
Do you have any co-workers who are on the lower rungs of the performance ladder, and you can’t figure out why? How does management deal with them when their results don’t match expectations?
First, let’s figure out who is to blame. That’s a popular activity.
It’s the supervisor’s fault
He/she isn’t paying attention. This problem has been going on for some time. They should have addressed it right away, training the worker properly, maybe coaching them. Certainly, they should have focused on the issue, never letting it getting out of hand.
Everybody knows it’s the direct supervisor’s fault when workers don’t perform up to standards.
It’s the worker’s fault
Come on now, a large percentage of employees just show up, making barely more than the minimum effort in order to keep their job.
As long as they make so much per hour and get basic benefits, the actual company they work for and specific duties aren’t important.
Everybody knows a lot of workers are lazy and won’t be motivated, so it’s their own fault when they don’t produce results.
It’s the big boss’s fault
It’s no secret that pay levels at this company are below industry standards. On top of that, we don’t spend money on training workers. How can we expect to attract the better job candidates?
If the leaders aren’t developing the middle managers and supervisors; and they, in turn, don’t train the front line staff — how is any of this a surprise?
Everybody knows success starts with solid leadership. Without it, failure isn’t a matter of “if," but “when.” Clearly then, this fault lies with the organization’s leader.
It’s the HR department’s fault
The supervisor got stuck with an employee who never should have been hired. What was the HR manager thinking?
Aren’t there any standards in place? If they asked the right questions, surely they would have known this person was not right for the job.
Everybody knows the majority of employees failing is because they shouldn’t be on the payroll in the first place — and this is HR’s fault.
Hey, didn’t that feel good, to exercise those fingers and lay that blame off in all directions?
Getting at the truth
It could be the quality of the offer. That would be on leadership. It also could be that hiring practices are sloppy and ineffective. HR can be criticized for that.
It also could be that the worker is indeed lazy, and will never give more than a low-grade effort, no matter what. All these factors are possible.
That said, the leading cause for a worker failing is their direct supervisor is unable to prevent it.
The usual reasons
1. The supervisor has received little or no managerial training. Most supervisors in Guam are promoted to the job based on good performance in their existing position. The current supervisor leaves and somebody has to fill the job. That somebody is usually the best of the front line staff.
2. Even if the supervisor has been trained in the basics, it’s likely that didn’t include troubleshooting employee performance issues, behavioral problems or how to motivate people.
3. The supervisor is too distracted with too much to do, and can’t focus on the needs of any one employee.
If this problem exists where you work, one of the previous three reasons is probably preventing a solution, or at least is a contributing factor.
Is consistency an issue?
Jessica Powell, the former Google vice president who wrote "The Big Disruption," says many workers are “inconsistently motivated,” that poor performance is the result of nobody communicating to them — through good pay or recognition — that their work is important.
Marcus Buckingham, who led The Gallup Organization’s massive study of management practices over 25 years, has written in several books that good workers don’t leave companies — they leave managers.
Buckingham believes that building a strong bond between the supervisor and worker is a major key to ensuring higher performance levels.
It’s even more important now
As we emerge from the pandemic, workplace teams are going to be rebuilt. There may be new faces where you work. New people in new positions, with new relationships to be created and nurtured.
If you haven’t already invested in management development, ask yourself this question: Will the same approach as before be good enough to win now?
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.