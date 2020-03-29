The research on revitalization efforts among First Nation peoples and indigenous cultures around the world sheds light on how our colonized experience has caused language alienation and the consequent language shift to English-only that has perpetuated on Guam since World War II.
Language shifts occur for various reasons. Globalization and the need to communicate internationally has seen the rise of languages spoken by global powers over time. Spanish, German, French and now English have become the lingua franca of world commerce and exchange. Many countries that continue to speak their own indigenous languages also speak the global lingua franca of the international community. They teach their children in schools to speak multiple languages as part of their economic survival. Multilingualism in these situations is viewed as an asset.
To understand indigenous language loss and efforts to revive endangered languages we must turn to another phenomena – empire building and colonization – which swept across the seas like a pandemic threatening the survival of native peoples around the world for centuries. The effects of this “world virus” are still being felt today and have led to a subtle but steady language shift which CHamoru speakers have participated in almost unconsciously for two or three generations.
So, how could a people, whose ancestral language dates back thousands of years, have made a quantum leap language shift in several generations so successfully that the CHamoru language is now endangered and may suffer the fate of thousands of indigenous languages in the world which have become extinct? The colonial practice of “language and culture shaming” has been so effective in messing up the cultural wiring in people’s heads that indigenous peoples have themselves become the purveyors of the practice. Much like the new coronavirus, those who were the first to test positive for “the shaming” colonial practice became the carriers of the “shamed mindset” in their own families. The effects spread like wildfire throughout the island community. It was not deliberate, no one anticipated the consequences it would have to the language and culture. Nonetheless, this “shamed mindset” has worked its way through several generations causing untold damage to our language and cultural wellbeing.
The literature on language revitalization tells us there is hope. Language shift reversal is the first phase. In concrete terms that means that the victims of the shaming which caused several generations of CHamoru speakers not to teach CHamoru to their children and grandchildren can reverse the English-only tide.
No one denies that English is an important language for our economic and civil participation as citizens of the world and of the United States. We now know that this does not have to be an either-or position. Knowing English does not mean ignoring or forgetting CHamoru. Look at the capacity of those of us who are bilingual. Speaking CHamoru does not negatively impact our ability to speak English (or any other language) well. It actually contributes positively. Our parents and grandparents may not have known that to be true, but linguistic research has clearly indicated that knowing more languages grows intelligence. Speaking one’s mother tongue does much more than that, though. It connects us to our culture and ethos, our heritage and identity. It is the umbilical cord to our mata as Pacific peoples.
Those of us who are CHamoru language advocates, many of whom have been victims of the colonial practice of language and culture shaming ourselves, must engage in the urgent task of healing from this language loss pandemic. For it is those of us who have fallen ill to this virus who hold the antibodies for the cure. In other words, those of us who are CHamoru speakers are key to the revival of our indigenous language.