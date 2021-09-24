Last week’s column was on the lurking dangers that might be found in imports intended to make life better for us – the tree snake hidden in a container of attractive goods. But let’s change the image a bit to get a better grasp of what happens to those receiving the container. What if it’s not just a serpent or two lurking in the cargo, but something more tightly bound to the cargo itself? What if the danger is in the way the cargo affects the population that is planning to use it? Not that the cargo – food, office furniture or whatever it may be – is rotten. Just that they can lead to social consequences that we never expected.
To return to last week’s examples, no one expected the post-war population increase to diminish the mayor’s hold on the village population, but it seems that this was what happened. Likewise, the new jobs that freed people from farm work and allowed them to spend more on imported food were not intended to begin an epidemic of noncommunicable diseases on the island, but that was one of the major results.
We may not always be able to predict the consequences of what at first seem to be innocent transactions, but we had better be ready to trace the links between the two so that we can prepare for similar surprises in the future. Isn’t that what we’re learning from the COVID-19 pandemic? How else do we protect ourselves against the spread of the disease unless we trace the factors that were responsible for its spread in the first place?
The impact of social change is not as obvious as the paying jobs or the population increase that fuel it, but the cumulative effects on a society are real. So, social history isn’t just a game that academics play. It’s something that the public should be aware of if people are to understand the past in order to prepare for the future.
Let me, at the risk of repeating myself, draw on an example in my own childhood. The children of my age – 1940s and 1950s – grew up with face fixed on the street. When we weren’t playing ball or scooping up polliwogs that would become pet frogs, we sat on our porches chatting with one another and those who happened to be walking by. If we didn’t have porches, we sat on the stoops of our apartment buildings doing the same thing. Kids played in the streets, unthreatened by strangers or wannabe kidnappers, because we kept watch as we chatted with one another in the evenings. This was just as true in inner cities as it was in the gentrified suburbs. We ourselves were the neighborhood patrol.
Then, within the next 20 years, we lost control of the streets. “The streets” became a negative term, a dangerous place to be. No more stickball for the kids in the late afternoon or evening. Parents brought the children inside where they would be safe.
What brought on this rapid change in the ownership of the streets? Why did the folks who chatted with one another so easily just a few years earlier surrender the streets to all kinds of outsiders? Was it because of the sudden rise of the drug peddlers? Or the increase in youth gangs?
That may have played a part in the shift, but there were other forces at work as well. Many of the new homes built right after the war opened onto their own backyard rather than the street. Gone were the porches that were such a standard item on the older houses. As this happened, the desire for privacy grew and the sense of community in the neighborhood dropped. It’s hard to say just what was cause and what was effect, and there may have been other causes as well, but we can say that this social change was significant, if only because the streets thereafter became foreign territory in a way they had never been before.
Life changed for city dwellers and suburbanites alike after that. And that is just one example of the social changes that we’re undergoing all the time. To understand them may seem futile, but knowledge of the past has always been seen as the key to coping with the future. It’s almost enough to make one want to major in sociology.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.