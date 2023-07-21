In the wake of the powerful Typhoon Mawar that has recently struck our beloved island of Guam, it is crucial for us to rally together as a resilient community and embark on the journey of recovery. Our collective efforts must prioritize not only cleaning up our island, but also restoring and rebuilding our public schools, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for our children as the new school year approaches. By fostering collaboration between our government leaders and the community, we can effectively help Guam recover and ensure that our students return to a clean and safe school environment.
In the face of adversity, the people of Guam have consistently demonstrated unwavering resilience. We have faced typhoons before and each time we have come together to rebuild our island stronger than ever. The aftermath of Typhoon Mawar presents us with a new challenge, demanding our collective efforts to clean up debris, repair infrastructure and restore the beauty of our island. It is a task that cannot be accomplished by a few, but requires the commitment and participation of each and every member of our community.
As we strive to rebuild Guam, it is of utmost importance that we focus on our public schools, the foundation of our children's education. The damage caused by Typhoon Mawar may have impacted almost all our public schools across the island, leaving behind a trail of destruction and disruption. We cannot allow our students to suffer further setbacks in their academic journey.
To begin the process of recovery, our government leaders should prioritize the allocation of resources and funds toward repairing and rebuilding our public schools. However, we must also recognize that the responsibility lies not solely with the government, but with each member of our community. Volunteering our time, expertise and resources can make a significant difference in expediting the recovery process and ensuring our children can return to a clean and safe learning environment.
Rebuilding Guam after Typhoon Mawar calls for a unified effort that extends beyond governmental authorities. We, as individuals, families and local businesses, possess the power to drive change and contribute to the restoration process. By organizing community cleanup initiatives, fundraising events and volunteer programs, we can make a tangible impact on recovery efforts.
Despite some of the restrictions with personnel on school campuses, we must be creative while actively engaging with our local schools, parent-teacher associations and community organizations to collaborate on projects aimed at cleaning, repairing and rebuilding our public schools. Together, we can create a sense of unity, fostering a strong community bond that not only helps us overcome the present challenges but also prepares us for any future adversities.
We must implore our leaders to recognize the urgency of the situation and prioritize the recovery of our public schools - advocate for consistent funding to support regular upgrades and maintenance, resource allocation and support for public schools affected by Typhoon Mawar. Encourage partnerships between government agencies, local businesses and community organizations to expedite the restoration process.
In the face of natural disasters such as Typhoon Mawar, it is in times of crisis that the true spirit of a community shines through. Let us come together, hand in hand, to rebuild Guam, ensuring that our public schools are restored to their former glory. By engaging with our government leaders at all levels, volunteering our time and resources and fostering a sense of unity within our community, we can guarantee that our children return to a clean and safe school environment, ready to continue their educational journey. Together, we will rebuild Guam stronger than ever, setting an example of resilience and unity for future generations.
Vincent Borja is a doctorate of business researcher studying organizational leadership and holds a master's degree in business administration and a master's degree in leadership, respectively. He is an Army combat veteran, a digital entrepreneur and a mentor to first-generation professionals in career development and planning.