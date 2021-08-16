Guam has always had its groups and factions: CHamoru and haole; military and civilians; Democrats and Republicans; rich and poor.
But despite our disagreements, we have always demonstrated great unity in a storm. Differences dissolve in a typhoon. Never are we more together than after a storm has tried to blow us apart.
Another storm has been blowing here over a year, and we are in danger of losing much of what makes us Guamanians. Our supportive commitment to each other as fellow island residents is being destroyed by a virus.
Or rather, by the government’s response to that virus, which is dividing us in ways we’ve never seen before.
Instead of allowing people the freedom to choose, we have seen a concerted effort to force these experimental shots onto everyone. We had to reach 80% to get “herd immunity.” (Never mind that natural immunity is what drives herd immunity—or at least it did until the definition was changed.)
In order to do this, the government and island media begged, enticed, bullied and shamed people into getting jabbed. Even last week, this paper published a letter that insulted and demeaned everyone who has not yet chosen the experimental shots.
All of this is working to divide the people of the island, to make us suspicious of one another; indeed, to make us hate each other for our personal health decisions.
No drug or medical treatment is “one size fits all.” What is good for one person’s headache—for example, an extra-strength aspirin tablet—will kill another person—like myself—in minutes.
There are people who should not come anywhere close to this so-called vaccine.
Among them are people who already have known auto-immune conditions. I know of one case—not on island—where a young man with a rare auto-immune condition died after taking the jab on his doctor’s advice.
My daughter has three auto-immune conditions, including one that directly affects her brain. The lipid nanoparticles in the shots can get into the brain. My risking her brain and life with a shot would be irresponsible and foolish.
But that decision means that she could be further banned from public places if our heavy-handed government continues in its mandating, tyrannical pursuit of “safety.”
In this storm, “unity” does not mean everyone must do the same. Rather, it means being supportive of each other whatever decisions we make.
We can live together with our differences.
This storm won’t end until we do.