What really matters to Pacific islands? Where is the intersection of our interests with global superpowers who are gathering in Asia to talk about the future this week. How can we leverage this unprecedented time of investment in regional defense spending and allied cooperation to produce long-term lasting gains for the people of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau and beyond?
At a time when China’s Belt and Road Initiative continues to bring money and Chinese business into every nook and cranny of the vast blue continent of the Pacific, a U.S. Congress increasingly frugal in its foreign aid spending cannot or will not keep up. And it’s not enough to hold up righteous democratic ideals as sufficient incentive to get these diverse Pacific communities on the side of the United States. Values and ideas are important. Vibrant economies are even better.
And what if the lessons of the past decades and established joint military doctrines like DIME (diplomacy, information, military and economics as instruments of national power) could be realized? What if we could, in a more systematic way, leverage the funding and priorities of defense to support broader economic and diplomatic goals?
Benefiting everyone
First off, we need to appreciate that the Department of Defense is the 800-pound gorilla in this discussion. Not only are we talking about their annual budget hitting $1 trillion (yes, trillion) dollars in a few years, but they also have the most influence by far in Congress and in the executive branch. With DOD in the lead, State, Interior, Commerce and others can fold in Compact of Free Association funding, USAID funding, and the diplomatic and development initiatives they have lined up. In consultation with Pacific island leadership – meaning we need to do more coordinating with DOD and less fighting – we could jointly lay out policy initiatives and find the intersection to achieve solutions that benefit everyone.
How would this look? Remote islands are struggling with the lack of regular air passenger service, cargo service and internet connectivity. The connective tissue needed to support any economic development is just not there. Guam is relatively better off, but still lags. The cost of shipping in the Pacific is the highest in the world. And who is also paying this tab – not just the people who live here, but DOD and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
Initiatives to reform and better manage policy, partially subsidize greater air passenger, ocean cargo and internet/telecom connectivity and boost funding for critical infrastructure could be coordinated with a truly interagency strategy. Throw in training and capacity development and you magnify the results. Already, the Asian Development Bank is looking to help some Pacific islands spend their COFA funding. Other international organizations could contribute to this strategy in the same way.
Let’s say the military needs to access an airfield on a remote island where they want to build war reserve capacity. And let’s say that island needs a longer landing strip, so they can attract tourism and grow their economy. How much easier would it be for military contractors to check on logistics assets in remote atolls if there were frequent affordable flights, hotels and high-speed reliable internet? But at the same time, how much better off would the youth on that island be if they had better access to information technology, how much more would business and opportunity grow with cheaper more accessible flights? How much better off would families be with expanded access to affordable goods and supplies to build homes and futures?
Common-sense exemptions
Would it not be smart to give targeted exemptions from the Buy America Act to islands sitting thousands of miles away from the mainland so that we could purchase supplies and materials cheaper and faster from regional allies like Australia, New Zealand or Korea? Just like we are getting exemptions to utilize workers from the Philippines, and just like we have visa exemptions for tourists from friendly countries, we need to seriously move on common-sense exemptions that will lower costs, increase trade and open up new economic markets.
Doing so will not just burnish America’s reputation and relationships, it will save money, improve the resiliency of military missions, strengthen diplomacy and improve our livelihoods. In the long run, for every dollar spent by DOD on a project, you could realize much more value from the opening of economies in this region and build meaningful opportunity for the residents that live here.
It's a really old saying, but this is a classic case of win-win-win.
Ginger Cruz is founder and CEO of Mantid International. She formerly held positions at KUAM and the Office of the Governor. Cruz is the former deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She holds a master's degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins SAIS and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.