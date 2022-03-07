My heart goes out to the people of the Ukraine as we watch the unfolding of what can be labeled as brazen criminal behavior on the part of former Russian KGB agent Vladimir Putin and any and all other Russian military and political officials who are working with him.
As a man who has spent time at war fighting on the ground, as well as one who spent around two months under siege surrounded by 30,000-plus North Vietnamese soldiers during the battle for Khe Sanh, I have deep emotional feelings for the people of the Ukraine.
If it weren’t for decided U.S. air power that was leveled against our adversaries during that siege (more explosives dropped around us than in the entirety of World War II), this writer would very likely not be here today.
It gives me chills to think of what the Ukrainian people – especially women and children - are going through as the free world consciously decided to apply far too little pressure and support far too late.
World political and military leaders who have essentially sat by, paying lip service to this situation and watching Putin’s continued aggressive maneuvering in the region along with the Ukraine’s continued battle for the right to remain free have essentially helped Putin seal their fate.
When anyone in any position of authority - civilian or military - in any free-world democracy didn’t see and aggressively - with economic/military force - react to this unprovoked aggression, the blood running through their veins must be cold.
These same elected and appointed officials around the world have terribly underestimated Putin’s desire to expand his territorial control.
They were asleep at the wheel as he Balkanized Georgia by recognizing puppet regimes in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Or when in 2014 he occupied and annexed the strategic Ukrainian region of Crimea.
These actions were essentially ignored by major countries around the free world as they continued their economic trade with this criminal regime.
The major members of the free world essentially promised the Ukrainian people their support if they would give up their nuclear weapons in exchange for their establishment of a free and democratic country.
Now, all who agreed to support them have Ukrainian blood on their hands.
As for the United States, less than a year ago this current administration decided to bring a halt to our country's ability to be self-sufficient in the areas of oil and gas, and once again became dependent on outside sources for our fossil fuels.
The U.S and the current Democratic administration are said to be buying somewhere in the vicinity of 250,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. In so doing they are essentially contributing substantial finances to support Putin’s ongoing war efforts against the Ukrainian people while simultaneously depriving thousands of Americans jobs in the industry they destroyed.
The Russian economy is about the same size as that of the state of Texas. If our country wanted to, they could exert far more economic and defensive pressure against this power-hungry and very shrewd Russian leader.
Current U.S. political and military leadership apparently have not learned from history that when dealing with bullies and brutal criminals, they only understand the swift and decisive execution of swift economic and martial force.
Neither of which current U.S. and other world officials cannot seem to grasp, are too weak-kneed to exercise, or, in the worst case, are consciously complicit in the current criminal actions of the Putin regime.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.