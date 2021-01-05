Twenty years ago I attended a global leadership event, much like the Live2Lead program we produce, and I learned something extraordinary that has stuck with me.
I want it to stick with you, too, because its power is unquestioned and its impact is immense. Let me set it up.
Enter Stephen Covey
I met Covey in 1999 at the live broadcast. He was a huge name in leadership and personal development circles. His book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, was already a 10-year worldwide best-seller.
We spent a little time talking before he took the stage, and I found him to be a warm, friendly man with an outgoing personality. He seemed impressed that I would travel so far to be in attendance for a one-day event.
Then again, maybe it was just two totally bald guys in suits, connecting. In any case, as he began his presentation, I was unaware that the lesson I would find most meaningful was not in the book.
Imagine an argument
You’re in the midst of a disagreement with a coworker and it intensifies. You’re keeping your cool but the other person screams accusations and then attacks your character.
You feel your own anger begin to rise and you find yourself reacting to what is being said to you and about you. It’s made worse as other people are present.
Our ego prepares our retaliation
You feel under attack and your initial thought is to fight back, not letting the other person’s words stand unchallenged. If you say nothing and allow him/her to hammer away, would the others think you’re weak? You return the ugliness and things escalate from there.
Egos are satisfied that you both defended yourselves and appeared powerful, not giving an inch. However, Covey had another view.
He revealed the real power
The words hit like a lightning bolt. “Between stimulus and response there is a space. And in that space is our power to choose our response.”
Wait a second, the other person is barking at me and spewing their venom. How could I possibly have all the power?
The answer is that choice. I have the power to choose how I will respond. Covey was explaining a point made by Victor Frankl, author of Man’s Search For Meaning. Frankl said we own that space and it’s in that space — that moment — where we decide how to respond.
A space, a moment, a choice. I’d never thought in those terms. Like most people, I simply reacted to situations. Sometimes I chose well, and sometimes I didn’t.
Emotional intelligence
That’s a term for the ability to control our emotions, to be able to remain calm in the face of frustration or stress. Emotionally intelligent people use that moment, that space, to make a measured and thoughtful response.
Rather than yell back at the coworker, maybe you say, “I’d like to respond to the points you’ve made. Why don’t we go to the conference room to continue the conversation, so nobody else is disrupted?”
You just did two things. One, you raised the bar on the encounter, taking it from an argument and conflict, to a “conversation.” Second, you lowered the heat index. By framing it as a conversation and changing location, you can start up again in a calmer tone. You can almost guarantee this by taking control, saying “Before I respond I want to make sure I clearly understand your position. What are your key concerns?”
This is unexpected diplomacy, gives the other person respect, and should result in them adopting a more reasonable tone.
It also works at home
You drive home from work and your kids are screaming at each other, and all you want is a little peace and quiet. You could lose your temper and dole out punishment, or give them a hug and play for a few minutes. You have a little time together, they think you’re cool, and everybody wins.
We can’t always control circumstances, but we can control how we respond to them. It’s about finding that space, that moment, remaining calm, and making the best possible choice.
Stephen Covey said this one lesson can have an enormous impact on our lives, and it’s worth the effort to master the technique.
Jerry Roberts helps workers and organizations communicate better. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com