Editor's note: The following is the second and final part of the debut column from the Pacific Center for Island Security.
Perhaps the biggest mine is the size of the group coming to Guam. Five-thousand Marines trained to be on the front lines of combat is not small number. Marines are who they are and, at almost 3% of Guam’s population, foreshadows real issues of public safety. Related to this large number is a failure to include the impact of incoming personnel on the local housing market. With home purchase prices and rents rising (in part driven by off-base military housing allowances), additional demand will be a fly in the open wound. The housing problem will only get worse for Guam residents looking to purchase a home or secure rentals. This issue will affect the local community disproportionately.
Okinawans' experiences with the Marines do not have to be replicated in Guam and U.S. officials are suggesting that this will not be the case. JRM recently put a hopeful spin on Marines’ behavior saying, “Guam's culture, language and currency closer to home than Japan's and it will be easier for them to connect with the locals.”
This aspirational outlook overlooks the fact that Guam’s CHamoru culture, values, and norms may also appear alien to many Marines. It is hard to sugarcoat the fact that the Marines do not want to be in Guam any more than one can ignore the sensibilities of a community like Guam’s which is already under stress.
Poor planning and cultural insensitivity, however, pale in comparison to other red flags for the future. “Green Guam, One Guam” doubts aside, it is clear that the military is operating on what appears to be a “damn the torpedoes – full speed ahead” mantra.
Indeed, many military actions have already violated the spirit, if not the clear intent, of the “One Guam” pledge.
To house the Marines and their facilities (including a firing range that accommodates heavy machine guns), several hundred acres of pristine limestone forest in Guam have been cleared. Ironically, in the 1980s the U.S. Navy declined to return this (then) unused land to the people of Guam on the grounds that “the area is a natural wildlife habitat containing endangered species.”
In the past two years, after clearing the land of its environmental and cultural character, the military openly proclaimed its environmental and cultural commitment, stating, “As good stewards of the land, we have a responsibility to properly manage resources that enrich our lives and increase our collective appreciation of the world around us.”
Even more astonishing, the team overseeing the environmental and cultural clearings was awarded the Secretary of the Navy’s 2021 Environmental Award, reflecting the “commitment to cultural stewardship and respect for the island’s cultural heritage.”
Being tone-deaf is one thing. But to praise environmental and cultural desecration as a success for the environment and culture is another. It speaks directly to one’s character.
Separately, a “danger zone” related to a firing range will restrict some land-based access to public and private properties as well as marine access for up to almost three miles from the coastline when implemented public access (for up to 242 days per year) to property in northern Guam and to fishermen will be banned. This effect is also yet to come.
The “One Guam, Green Guam” commitment to Guam utilities infrastructure capacity and green development are also waning, even before the Marines land at Camp Blaz.
Notably, every water well that the military has transferred to the Guam Waterworks Authority has “forever chemical” (PFAS) contaminants above the U.S. EPA’s Health Advisory (HA) levels – many of them thousands of percent above the HA levels. Recent backsliding on a 2017 commitment to provide the Guam Power Authority military-held lands for a solar farm has been withdrawn. These lands are now to be used to host one of the many remote sites for an anti-missile system being developed by the Missile Defense Agency.
Collectively, a foreshadowing glimpse into the Marine Corps expansion in Guam can be gleaned.
In 2023, this is the predicament we are in. There are historical antecedents that can help us understand what shape the Marines landing will take. Yet, there are still so many things that lie in the dark. Being concerned members of the community, our goal should be to ensure that we are prepared as much as possible to address this life-changing transformation of our island. Ultimately, we need to look at history and the present to best prepare for those things that still lie in the dark.
The Pacific Center for Island Security is a research institute based in Guam that anchors an island and islander perspective among geopolitical posturing. Its advisory council includes former presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Palau.