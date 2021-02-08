In the 41 years I’ve been a journalist, much has changed.
Faster, smaller computers have replaced the bulking desk units that filled my first newsroom. Ubiquitous recording devices have replaced pen-and-paper note taking.
Many changes have been good.
One is not.
Real reporting has been replaced by parroting the narrative.
If you don’t believe me, watch broadcast news when a big story breaks. The exact same words will be repeated from one network to another. That is not news reporting. It’s information coercion.
Right now, the narrative that most concerns me is that the COVID-19 “vaccine” is safe and effective. Almost everything I’ve seen reported repeats this. One local doctor stated that we don’t need to fear just because 13 people died of the Pfizer vaccine in Norway. It’s still safe.
If we can’t fear 13 deaths in Norway, may we be “concerned” about 329 deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as of January 22, 2021? See link: https://bit.ly/3jod3K1
Understand that reports on VAERS are reports from medical professionals and family members. They indicate that someone thought a death could have been related to the patient’s receiving a COVID vaccine. Some reports on the VAERS are from foreign sources.
They should not be ignored.
It’s time for some straight reporting:
• As of Feb. 3, the CDC reported that 27,154,956 individuals had received one dose of vaccine. (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations)
• As of Jan. 22, 329 deaths after vaccine were reported to the VAERS. The majority of deaths — 213 — were 65 or older. A total of 1,234 “serious” reactions were also reported.
• The vaccine only has Emergency Use Authorization. (https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/eua/index.html)
• Some in Europe oppose Phase III trials.
There’s more. Much more.
At the very least, this narrative deserves to be challenged.
Readers deserve real reporting.