Last week, I had the opportunity to work with first-year teachers on an upcoming community event at our school. I was shocked to find them completely disgusted that they were required to work one evening this week, even though it is required by our contract.
“They don’t pay me enough for this,” one declared angrily, completely held by her conviction.
“Nope,” the other agreed. “Why do I have to do this @#$% when I get paid @#$%?”
I remained quiet. Nothing I could say, true or false, would change their mood.
Personally, I’m perfectly satisfied with my salary. I knew going into teaching that it would not yield riches, though if you stick to it, you can easily earn into the six figures in addition to a nice pension. But their attitudes had me thinking about how exhausted you are by confusion when you are a new teacher.
When you take over your first class, you go at it alone. No one sits in the desk next to you. Unless you are teaching a specific kind of curriculum, you’ll likely be the only adult in the room. You are charged with not only with teaching and supervising students, you must answer to your department chair, the curriculum director, and various members of your administration. You must also cultivate and maintain a line of communication with parents or guardians.
This can be overwhelming for the novice. Often, they’re only 22 or 23 years old, barely old enough to have experienced adulthood by any meaningful measure. Likely, they have moved away from roommates, into a single apartment in a new town that costs one entire paycheck.
“I’m not paid enough for this,” is a complaint I only hear from people doing work that doesn’t require advanced education and state certification. Outside of this context, what my young colleagues say is not without truth; new teacher pay can be quite low.
Indeed, it is because of compensation that so many new teachers leave the profession within three years – they are not plentiful. In addition, for every current 10 job openings, only about five teachers apply. But there are far more reasons why there is a huge teacher shortage. After a few years of teaching, here are what I reckon are some of them:
Discipline fatigue. Kids are out of control, this is true, but you can hardly blame a kid for being a kid. What’s worse is the bureaucracy within the school that prevents any kind of accountability to happen. In just about every classroom, teachers can write “referrals” for misbehaving students; however, the processes involved make the option not worth taking. In my experience, before you can write a referral, you must have three documented (meaning written) infringements as a prerequisite. Therefore, if a student has two troubling behaviors, you can’t use a combination of these misdeeds to qualify writing them up. It’s three apples in a row or three oranges in a row. You can’t have two apples and one orange to seek relief. It is disheartening. Furthermore, by the time a referral actually gets to the office, the point is mostly moot.
In-school cliques. Tenured teachers can be brutal to newcomers. If the office receptionist doesn’t like you, they can make your crucial first year miserable. I, myself, never had a bad one in my early years, but in my new school, the receptionist has neither the interest or inclination to help me with certain things that fall under her job description. I always see her gossiping away and eating snacks, talking to other staff and smiling as if she had all the time in the world. But with me? Never.
In fact, just last week I asked her if there were extra staplers in the supply room. As soon as I recognized the tell-tale body language, I abruptly stopped her from talking so I could answer: “I don’t know right now, I’ll have to look but I do not have any time,” I said in her voice. The further I walked away from her the louder I got. After teaching for a while, I’m not afraid to give what I get; however, new teachers can easily be disheartened by this kind of nonsense.
Ridiculous procedures. When I started teaching in Guam, teachers were required to go to the Guam Memorial Hospital and obtain a billing statement that proved you didn’t owe them anything. Can you imagine? In fact, I have the vague memory of going to the Attorney General’s office to get the same verification regarding legal actions against me. Luckily, I haven’t had to endure these particular nuisances since I’ve been teaching stateside; however, that doesn’t mean the same ridiculousness doesn’t exist here. To wit, we are under contract to have a one-hour meeting every Tuesday after school. The sum of these meetings is in excess of an entire week of gathering with nothing meaningful to discuss.
Indeed, while low pay is an excellent reason to leave teaching, there is so much that districts and administrators and other teachers can do to make the environment more inviting and promising for our newly trained teachers. We need to value these individuals especially because they come to us with the newest information and data-based practices that are vital to a district’s evolution. Let’s face it, an entire faculty of well-paid veteran teachers, much of the thoughts revolved around retirement.