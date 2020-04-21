With school canceled for the rest of the school year, many parents are looking for activities besides school work to keep their kids occupied and learning. One way to do this is to take them on virtual museum tours. Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with over 500 museums and art galleries from all around the world to bring you virtual tours and online exhibits. Now you and your children can “visit” famous museums without leaving your home. Below are descriptions of five world-famous museums you and your child can visit virtually to help you get started:
The Louvre is one of the world’s largest and most famous art museums. It presents visitors with a collection of 35,0000 pieces of art from all over the world from antiquity to mid-19th century, including the Code of Hammurabi, the Venus of Milo, Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, and The Dying Slave by Michelangelo. Free 360-degree tours where visitors can click around the rare artifacts to get additional information on their histories are available online.
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Washington, D.C.
The National Museum of Natural History is one of the most visited museums in the world. Visitors are given a 360-degree walking tour of all its exhibits, including the Hall of Mammals, Insect Zoo, and Dinosaurs and Hall of Paleobiology.
This is the first national public museum in the world and is the largest museum in the United Kingdom with a collection of more than seven million objects. Its collection features artifacts from many civilizations and spans a period of more than two thousand years. It offers 60 galleries for visitors to explore ranging from early Mesopotamia, ancient Greece and Egypt, the Roman Empire, and many others.
This museum contains over 120,000 artifacts from ancient Egypt. It includes mummies, sarcophagi, pottery, jewelry, and the world-famous King Tutankhamen's treasures. The museum offers 360 virtual tours.
National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City
This museum is dedicated to the archaeology and history of Mexico’s pre-Hispanic heritage. There are 23 exhibits featuring ancient artifacts such as ancient human remains, art objects, figures, and pottery from the Mayan and Aztec civilizations. Make sure to click “EN” at the top of the page to view the site in English.
By visiting these places together and talking about the things you see and read, your children can improve their vocabulary and language skills, and gain more knowledge about art, history, science, geography, and more.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.