It’s time to dip into the geology file and learn about some ancient vulcanism. Paleontologists with the University of Cincinnati and the China University of Geosciences have published a paper in the journal Nature Communications about an extinction event that occurred 252 million years ago. The catastrophe killed off more than 95% of life on Earth and it was so dramatic and widespread that scientists call it “the Great Dying.”
The researchers have found a spike in mercury in the geologic record at nearly a dozen sites around the world, which provides persuasive evidence that volcanic eruptions were to blame for this global cataclysm.
The eruptions ignited vast deposits of coal, releasing mercury vapor high into the atmosphere. Eventually, it rained down into the marine sediment around the planet, creating an elemental signature of a catastrophe that would herald the age of dinosaurs.
The mass extinction occurred at what scientists call the Permian-Triassic Boundary and it killed much of the terrestrial and marine life that existed before the rise of dinosaurs. The eruptions occurred in a volcanic system called the Siberian Traps in what is now central Russia. Many of the eruptions occurred not in cone-shaped volcanoes but through gaping fissures in the ground. The eruptions were frequent and long-lasting, and they spanned a period of hundreds of thousands of years.
The researchers say that it wasn’t the intensity of the eruptions, but the duration that matters. Earth ecosystems were slow to recover from the disaster because the ongoing eruptions continued to wipe out biodiversity.
But interestingly enough, The Great Dying occurred almost exactly halfway between the present and another volcanic event that scientists now say may have been responsible for the origin of life as we know it.
In a paper published in Nature Communications, a team of British scientists has given fresh insight into what may have driven the “Cambrian Explosion,” a period of rapid expansion of different forms of animal life that occurred over 500 million years ago. One theory of why this happened is that it was fueled by a significant rise in oxygen levels which allowed a wide variety of animals to thrive. This study suggests that the rise in oxygen levels happened because of increasing vulcanism and changes in global plate tectonics.
During the formation of the supercontinent "Gondwana," there was a major increase in chains of volcanoes, often thousands of miles long, that formed where continental and oceanic tectonic plates collided. This led to increased "degassing" of carbon dioxide from ancient, subducted sedimentary rocks.
This led to an increase in atmospheric CO2 and warming of the planet, which in turn amplified the weathering of continental rocks, which supplied the nutrient phosphorus to the ocean to drive photosynthesis and oxygen production.
One of Earth’s great puzzles is why complex life, in the form of fossil animals, appeared so abruptly about 500 million years ago. Many studies have suggested this was linked to a rise in oxygen levels, but there was no clear reason why the oxygen levels would have increased.
This model proposed by this study predicts a significant rise in oxygen levels because of changes in plate tectonic activity and the rise in oxygen which is about a quarter of the level in today's atmosphere, crossed the critical levels needed to produce the Cambrian Explosion.
Volcanoes give life and they take it away.