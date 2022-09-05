Buenas yan Hafa Adai! This is your friend Jesse Alig, the mayor of the beautiful village of Piti and the president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam. We are proud to launch our monthly column, “It’s Your Village,” offering our perspective on a myriad of issues and, sometimes, just recognizing special people, special places or special times on Guam. This is our inaugural column.
Voting is a fundamental right of our people and your vote counts. Let your voice be heard through your vote. As you read this, you might be saying, “Mayor, thank you for the civics lesson but I know how important voting is. I’m registered to vote. I vote!”
My concern isn’t about our people’s inability to comprehend the responsibility we have to vote and the power our vote has. In fact, having 58,000-plus registered voters for this year’s election is wonderful. I’m worried that some of these registered voters may succumb to apathy, thinking that their one vote won’t be missed or matter, and may decide to stay home and away from the ballot and the booth. I’m also concerned that, as impressive as these numbers are, there are still thousands of residents who are eligible to vote but have not registered this year or in some cases, ever.
I’ve also spoken to some residents who have said, “Basta mayor, I’ll just wait for the mayoral race; I only care what happens at the village level.” I imagine that this sentiment may be shared by other residents and my message to them is that we as mayors can’t get our jobs done properly and we won’t be able to sufficiently serve our constituents without budgets that lawmakers develop and pass. Our projects and programs within our villages are made possible with the assistance of the governor and the administration, including and especially during emergencies and disaster recovery. We need them and they need us. We need each other.
This year’s election is especially important because it is the first one during this pandemic (I can’t wait to say post-pandemic) when we are able to vote in a venue - a booth - and not from our cars, giving us some semblance of normalcy. This election will decide which leaders will be responsible for helping to bring our island beyond survival and recovery and on a path of economic revitalization. This election may decide who will help stand up new industries while our tourism industry prepares for an influx of visitors.
Whether you’re in the Republican party, Democrat party or taya’ party; red state, blue state or All-State; conservative, liberal, socialist or still trying to figure it out; get informed, get registered (you still have time for the general election) and get to the polls and vote. Be counted because you matter.
Best of luck to all the candidates and God bless you for stepping up to lead our island. Thank you to Maria Pangelinan, her amazing staff at the Guam Election Commission and the hundreds of precinct officials and other personnel who have been and will be working this election cycle.
Next month, we will share some of our exciting new programs for children, youth and families. Until then, thank you for reading!
Jesse Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam. The Mayors’ Council of Guam hosts a radio show, "It’s Your Village," on Newstalk K57, every Monday from 10-11 a.m.