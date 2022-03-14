As we continue to work our way into the current election season let’s take a look at some more questions.
Let's look at things we should be asking ourselves as they relate to who elect into public office - in this case the Legislature.
As you know we have our current set of legislators who will more than likely run for office again given they do not try to run for governor or Congress or find something more financially fruitful to do.
One of our problems here on Guam – and in the mainland – is that far too many politicians (note I did not say statesmen) look at these positions as jobs rather than public service – the title for which they were originally intended.
They are required to file a plethora of personal information with the election commission and it is all available for public view. Take advantage of that as you work to choose your candidates carefully, rather than simply picking someone who needs a job, is a friend or some member of your extended family.
They will be your employees – never forget that.
They work for you. It is not the other way around!
For those already in office their voting and attendance files are also public documents and accessible via the internet. Use them to learn more about your candidates.
When I was president and publisher of newspapers, I had a sign on my newsroom wall and it read, “if your mother tells you she loves you, check it out!”
In short, use multiple sources for your information that are in no way connected to each other. That way, the truth is much easier to find.
Actually, there were two signs in the newsroom; the other read, “thanks for what you did for me today, what will you do for me tomorrow?”
In this one, appreciate good work but know it is expected each and every time!
Look closely at voting records and how many times the person you plan to vote for – if incumbent – passed one or more times in the process of voting. That is usually an indicator that they have either not read the legislation or are likely not working independently in the public's best interest.
In the event they are new candidates, what is their record of independent public service? In short, what is their history of working for the community as a whole and asking for nothing in return?
That is generally a great indicator of their willingness to do what is right in their mind so it is a two-for. You can tell their real interests and they didn’t even ask to be paid for the work.
Have they ever committed any grievous ethical violations (lied, intentionally misinformed or misrepresented themselves, etc. to the public) in their private lives and got caught at it? Once caught, how did they handle it?
This will tell you a lot about the person in whom you intend to place your trust, respect and all that public money.
While none of us are angels, in personal life or public office it is imperative that the person be ethical, open and honest with their employer.
Vote smart as well as for the best of those who are willing to serve as your employees and public servants.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.