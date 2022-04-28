My older sister, Cindy, was an excellent basketball player and one of the co-captains of her team in high school. One of my younger sisters, Sarah, still plays league softball in her community. Both also served in their communities as emergency room nurses and I believe their love of sports help them to nurture a spirit of high-pressure bossiness it takes to do their jobs. A few years ago, Cindy was staying up all night cooking Thanksgiving dinner for her kids and grandkids. She took a shower and slipped, leaving a bruise on her side. Her husband wanted to take her to the emergency room, but she didn’t want the doctor on duty to see her naked. She then took a nap and died due to a ruptured spleen. She was bossy and stubborn until the very end. But she was also a tough-as-nails nurse who genuinely cared for her patients. I think sports helped to forge confidence and competitiveness with my sisters. Also, because Cindy was an athlete, I also was an athlete in high school and college.
Last weekend, I was in Saipan and a press release was sent out from the Guam Department of Education related to sports. I had assumed the school board would address the sports and gender issue this summer. I sent an email to the chair and asked the school board to hold a special meeting on this important topic.
If you look at a Duke Law article comparing women to men in sports, the data is striking. Over 10,000 men in the world can run the 100-meter dash faster than the fastest woman on Earth. Over 13,800 men run the 800 meters faster than the fastest woman on Earth. Over 8,200 males run the 1,500 meters faster than the fastest woman. Over 2,100 males can run the 5,000 meters faster than the fastest woman. Over 2,700 males can jump higher in the high jump than the best jumping woman on Earth. Over 2,900 males can pole vault higher than the best female vaulter in the world. And over 4,800 males can jump longer than the best female long jumper in the world.
The reality is, men and women are simply different. I spent all day Sunday reading various recent legal cases related to this very basic question. Most of the reasoning used is hyperbole and junk. Parents and relatives are going to need to stand forward and speak up for our young women and girls.
We should hold every candidate in the 2022 elections accountable on the point that the rights of women and girls should be respected. If it takes a constitutional amendment to protect young women and girls, we should do that also. We have a provision in the Organic Act of Guam, 1423K where our community or elected leaders can formally petition for things. As a U.S. territory, Congress can pass laws to our advantage and this is just one of those points. Let's speak up for our young women.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.