Last Saturday, I went to George Washington High School to vote early. I live only two minutes away and it was pouring rain. As I drove by the tents lined up along the road, I saw several candidates waving in the heavy rain. I parked in the wrong area and ended up walking around a deserted GW campus for 10 minutes looking for other people. When I found the polls, I waited for about five minutes and then went inside.
I encourage everyone to vote early if possible. It will reduce the lines on Election Day and voting on the weekend was very easy. For those over 65 or with serious health problems, I encourage using the drive-thru or alternative voting options. For example, going to the Guam Election Commission office at the GCIC Building. To further speed things up, I also suggest all voters take a look at the list of candidates beforehand and possibly bring a list of candidates.
While few things are perfect, I did not like the way the lines worked at the GW gym voting site. Essentially, the line ran from one edge of the basketball court to the other with three files spaced apart. It was sort of like a line at a bank, only longer. The reason I didn’t like this line was that about 50 voters at a time are essentially crowded together for 30 or so minutes waiting in line. There are two basic simple solutions to this concern. First, it would have been easy for a single poll employee to write down the number to text voters. This would limit the crowd and allow most voters to simply wait in their cars instead of waiting in the herd line. A second way to address this concern would be to use a single-file line around the edge of the gym court instead of a snaking line three deep with 50 people crammed in a small space. This would allow more distance between the voters.
On the way out, I walked by the tents to say hello to several of the candidates who were greeting voters. The runoff from the rain was over 4 inches deep in most places and it was like a small river. I visited with Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, Sen. Joe San Agustin and Sen. Therese Terlaje. I also dropped by and took a picture with Dr. Underwood who was standing in the rain. Over the last several weeks, I have been asked about my lawsuit with UOG. My issues in my 2016 UOG lawsuit were primarily related to actions of the then-faculty union leaders, not Dr. Underwood. The current union is much better. In 2010, I did a report that showed there were just six local-minority full professors at UOG. My concern was that minority faculty were not being treated well in the peer review process. The union angrily disputed this. By 2019, there were 28 full professors at UOG. Most were promoted by Dr. Underwood. Problem solved.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.