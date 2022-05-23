Have you ever taken the time to look around the island and at the facilities of the government of Guam?
Do you simply shake your head or tally up the things that aren’t getting done on a regular/consistent basis?
There are basic things that really should be getting done regularly to ensure the safety and well-being of every man, woman and child on Guam.
These include the proper and adequate funding of our schools, hospital, police department, fire department, mental health facilities and care for the elderly, and adequate and ongoing enforcement of our drug laws, etc.
Or what about the proper controls, maintenance and management of our prison system?
How about village street lighting and regular village road repairs around the island?
What about the proper staffing of our attorney general’s office and the funding needed to ensure that those arrested by our police are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law on a consistent basis?
How about the proper maintenance of the public swimming pools – they’re broken down and closed – and the public parks and restrooms?
Or what about the maintenance of the public school system and having adequate books, teachers, supplies and security?
It is an election year.
When was the last time you took a look at the written platforms that the current governor and the lieutenant governor used to get elected? Exactly what have they accomplished based on those claims?
Take a moment and do the same assessment of all of the senators who are running for office. And while you are at it, why not include the attorney general in your end-of-their-term review as well?
Or are you truly content to sit back and watch these elected officials – without adequate accountability – spend what's left of the nearly $2 billion in federal funds that was given to the people of Guam – not the politicians? Are you OK that they have not provided proper and public disclosures of the details of their spending and who benefited from the contracts and purchases?
In addition to federal funds, the local government has also received the windfall income that stemmed from the increases in prices that have been driven by the extremely poor judgment of the elected officials here and in the U.S. government.
These officials have forced us all into an economic free fall that has driven food, power, fuel and nearly all other prices right through the roof.
Meanwhile, as regular residents suffer, the government is flush with greater tax revenues.
What will it take for the citizens of this island to wake up to the reality that they are being taken for a ride by the very people they have elected to entrust with their well-being and that of our island?
Let me begin by saying that I do not begrudge teachers, police, firefighters or any other government employees from getting increases in their wages – if and when they are earned and when the government (the taxpayers) can afford them.
That said, if you read the long list of items above that need repair, replacement or implementation in this government – for the benefit of the entire island – this is not the time to be handing out money when so much remains broken.
These elected officials are doing nothing more than pandering for votes so they can get reelected and continue to nuzzle up to that big sow called the government of Guam and continue to get all of their benefits for mismanaging everyone’s hard-earned tax dollars.
It is nothing short of shameful.
Wake up, Guam – it is time for change!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.