Tensions between great powers projecting in the Pacific escalate daily. Increasingly, diplomacy is discounted in favor of “us-vs-them” frameworks and militarized rhetoric. Unless interrupted by restraint, this path seems headed to conflict. Both U.S. and Chinese leaders are talking about conflict as inevitable. It seems like every week there is a new story about Guam and its role in a potential conflict.
To be clear, Guam will not be the cause of a U.S.-Chinese conflict. Our island and our people are not the ones saber-rattling. However, given the island’s current use by the U.S. military, we will be targeted. Depending on the length of the conflict and who gets the upper hand, the consequences could be devastating for Guam.
Over the past months, several unclassified war games by prominent think tanks have driven home a couple of important points. First, any U.S.-China conflict, (even a short one), would be extremely costly to both countries and the global economy. Second, Guam, which is 2,500 miles from the Chinese coastline, is a certain target for the PLA (People's Liberation Army).
It is important to keep in mind that while “tabletop” war game scenarios and the “military exercises” in the region are not the same, there are similarities we can learn from these war games. Guam figures prominently in these war games as the island’s U.S. military assets are essential to U.S. war plans. Guam remains a target and was targeted in every scenario of a U.S.-China conflict. While Guam is not the only target (as U.S. ships and planes as well as bases and operational centers of allies in the region, should they join the U.S., would also be targets), the targeting of Guam is consistent. As an unincorporated territory where the U.S. military does not require consent to operate from, Guam will remain a reliable power projection and logistics hub.
In conflict that begins with the use of standoff weapons, how many other allies and partners in the region join the U.S. will directly affect how Guam is targeted. The calculus is simple. The adversary only has a certain number of long-range weapons. If allies in Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and Australia join the U.S., the stock of missiles will have to account for these targets. If U.S. allies stand down in a U.S.-China conflict, then there will be more weapons to target Guam.
In all the games, the targeting of Guam with the Chinese Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) DF-26, (aka “Guam Killer”) is expected. The DF-26 is a conventional, nuclear, and hypersonic glide vehicle capable. China is currently estimated to have a couple hundred of these missiles that were designed to hit Guam, and they are reportedly in mass production. These missiles are also being configured to target ships (“carrier killers”) so some of the Chinese DF-26 inventory would be split between Guam and maritime targets. Given the current limited inventory, the expectation is that airfields and aviation assets in Guam would be the primary targets. The U.S. military development of divert fields in the region “in the event that access to Andersen Air Force Base or other western Pacific locations is limited or denied” is reflected in this assumption. Places like Camp Blaz and Guam’s port might not be on the initial target list since the U.S. ability to marshal forces from these bases do not pose an immediate threat to China, but they would be attacked if mobilized.
If, during the conflict with China, U.S. posture in the First Island Chain is degraded, Chinese aircraft and marine vessels could approach the Second Island Chain (as PLAN carrier groups have in the past year). In this scenario, Guam would be subject to attack from air- and sea- launched missiles and the range of targets is broader. Even in these cases, however, the targets will be military or dual use infrastructure. This is what we are hearing from U.S. military personnel when they talk about a “360-degree” threat to Guam. The Chinese are leaders in air-launched ballistic missiles developments and the value of these weapons against static land targets in Guam is obvious.
Guam does not grab the headlines in the war games between the U.S. and China. However, as the place in the Pacific from which the U.S. can operate with “permission,” weapons are being specifically designed to target the island. U.S. intelligence assess the threat that its bases are at risk and that Chinese weapons and systems capabilities are rapidly increasing. As the prime target of weapons that are continuously being developed to specific target military assets in Guam, if it comes to war between the U.S. and China all roads lead to Guam. Is this a road we want to stand on?
The Pacific Center for Island Security is a research institute based in Guam that anchors an island and islander perspective among geopolitical posturing. Its advisory council includes former presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Palau.