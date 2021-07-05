My Uncle Charlie Kenvin would have been 104 today.
Uncle Charlie — we called him Uncle Chi (pronounced “Chee”) — was one of my mother’s five brothers. He was the unmarried one who lived at home and took care of my grandmother, Mom-Mom.
Uncle Chi was my second father.
When I was two weeks old, Mom took my brother and me to Mom-Mom’s. If I just hinted that I might cry, Uncle Chi would have me in his arms.
My dad did not do many outdoor activities with us because of his polio-damaged leg, so Uncle Chi filled in.
As a preschooler, I pedaled a trike around the block with him more times than I could count. Sometimes, we’d walk to the cemetery to feed the squirrels or to the ice cream store to feed ourselves.
Uncle Chi taught me to play baseball. He was a Phillies fan, even though he thought they were “a bunch of bums.”
He smoked Dutch Masters cigars and saved me the bands and boxes.
He was a compositor on the newspaper that traced its roots to a paper that had been published by my great-grandfather, George Maue. There had been a Maue descendent in the newspaper business in every generation since, but when I told Uncle Chi I was going to be a reporter, he was not happy.
“A newsroom is no place for you,” he muttered. But he loaned me the money for the plane ticket to my job interview.
Although quiet and somewhat melancholic, Uncle Chi was quite a storyteller. His favorite tale was about “the Jeddo Indians (a fictitious tribe) that used bows this tall (about 2 feet) to shoot arrows through a board this thick (he’d indicate about 8 inches with his hands).”
But there was one story Uncle Chi never told — of his time in Europe during World War II.
All I knew was that his unit arrived “a day late for D-Day.” I did not know until his death that he had been wounded twice while serving. I later found his Purple Heart.
Uncle Chi took bullets to defend liberty.
I wonder what he’d say about the current state of this nation, where fear of a virus has made people willing to give up their liberty under the rule of tyrannical leaders.
I think he’d be appalled by the lack of guts among the people.
As for the leaders, he’d probably light a cigar, shake his head and mutter, “What a bunch of bums …”