Although most research on climate change seems to concentrate on how it will affect us, humans, there’s not been a lot of digging into how it will affect the life forms that all our animals depend on, and that’s the plants.
Researchers are studying this, however, and some German scientists have recently published a paper in the journal Current Biology that addresses how global warming will affect one of the most important staple foods for us humans; potatoes.
We’ve known for a long time that if there's one thing potato plants don't like. It's heat. If the temperature’s too high, potato plants produce significantly lower numbers of potatoes and sometimes none at all. Potatoes produce the highest yields when temperatures are around 70 degrees during the day and 64 degrees at night. When temperatures are warmer, say 84 degrees during the day and 80 degrees at night, the potato plants grow more shoots and leaves and fewer or no potatoes. In addition, the few potatoes that do form contain less starch and germinate more quickly, which means they aren’t as nutritious and rot more quickly.
The German biochemists have discovered the reason why. If the temperature rises, a type of RNA blocks the formation of tubers. The scientists have successfully switched off this RNA and have produced potato plants that continued to produce good quality potatoes even at higher temperatures.
Their potatoes were grown in a greenhouse and they produced good quality potatoes even at temperatures of over 85 degrees during the day and 80 degrees at night. The researchers say that their next step is testing the potato plants under field conditions to see if they can withstand high temperatures in realistic conditions.
Hey, do you suppose we could now grow these potatoes here? That would be cool!
And now a research project about all the plants and how they’re working to slow the effect of human-caused climate change. In a paper published in Trends in Plant Science, Australian and French researchers assessed how plants are responding to the increasing CO2 levels that are being released into the atmosphere through the combination of fire, decomposition, plant respiration, and land-use change.
The scientists focused on photosynthesis, the process in which plants capture energy from the sun and use it to synthesize carbohydrates from CO2 and water and their analysis revealed that, since the beginning of the industrial era, photosynthesis has increased in nearly constant proportion to the rise in atmospheric CO2. They expected the correlation since CO2 stimulates photosynthesis and were impressed by how closely they’ve kept pace. They say the plants are working hard because the response is at the highest end of the expected range.
While increased CO2 has allowed an increase in photosynthesis and global leaf area, the researchers warn that further climate change coupled with increasing frequency of events such as heatwaves, fires, droughts and storms, has the potential to significantly stress terrestrial vegetation and decrease production.
They also discovered that in high latitude ecosystems it's global warming that drives the increase in leaf area and growing-season length but in the tropics, they found that CO2 fertilization is driving the growth in photosynthesis.
So, will plants save the day? Who knows, but our lives depend on them!