Several weeks ago, I was discussing upcoming Fourth of July festivities with my oldest granddaughter, 7-year-old Rose.
With the virus panic, municipalities were canceling fireworks and parades. One area was planning a “static” parade —where floats were parked and parade-watchers drove by.
We both thought this was silly, but Rose commented further.
“If they have clowns in masks, I’m DONE!”
Her emphatic delivery made me chuckle, but nosy Grammy that I am, I had to know more.
I learned my precocious granddaughter is afraid of clowns. Clowns are scary.
She doesn’t like people in masks. Masks are scary.
So clowns in masks?
VERY scary.
If I were Rose, I’d be “done” too.
A few days later, Rose’s mother noticed pieces of tape on the floor.
“What is the tape doing on the carpet?!” she said.
“It’s Rose’s social distancing marks,” my son, Matthew, replied with a sigh.
I was listening in the background. Although I was impressed that Rose’s marks were remarkably evenly spaced, I was profoundly sad. No child should ever need to think about social distancing. Especially at home.
Yet my granddaughter, who had heard this mantra a million times over for three months, was preoccupied to the point she took action in her own house.
What are we doing to our children?!
Must their minds and hearts be collateral damage in this politically bolstered crisis?
Children must be allowed to be children. They need to run and play and imagine good things. They need to live freely to build their immune systems.
Sending them home, fouling up their routines, destroying school traditions, masking them, building a six-foot bubble into their psyches, and turning them into germophobes are doing more harm than good.
We are scaring our children. We’re sucking the joy from their childhood. We’re making them paranoid and fearful of one another.
As adults, it’s our choice if we are going to fear a virus.
But it’s our responsibility to protect our children from that fear.
I am trying. But keeping them out of situations that give adults the heebie-jeebies is difficult, particularly since my youngest is so gregarious. I’ve seen adults recoil when he dared to say “hello.”
One day, an adult was gracious and offered her hand in return to his.
“That’s nice, BJ,” I said. “But come back. We’re not allowed to be human anymore.”
We must become human again. And soon.
Or else, we will be done.