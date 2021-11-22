As time passes, we tend to look back on what we knew as better days on Guam or in our lives. Times when Guam was slower, quieter and more peaceful.
These invariably include major and minor items that have touched us emotionally, physically, socially or medically.
Most of the time these things are more of a personal nature but there are also times when they are of a community nature as well.
Those of a community nature touch not only us as individuals but the entire island of Guam.
These items would include the quality of medical care, education for ourselves and our children, the overall quality of power, water, trash collection/disposal, crime, the condition of our roads and the list goes on.
During much earlier years one of these critical items was the level and type of crime. We rarely experienced unusually violent crime and drug use within our small island community was very limited.
Personally, my memories include the ability to leave our keys in our cars, personal items on the beach while we went for a dip in the water, and even leave our house doors and windows unlocked.
You did these things knowing that no one would steal your car, if your beach items went missing, they would end up at the police department and no one would ever think of entering your home without your permission.
During the late 1960s it wasn’t that we didn’t have crime and drugs on our island but rather, with rare exception, the crimes were misdemeanors and the drug use centered around the use of alcohol and marijuana.
That changed as we entered the 1970s as the heroin trade began to enter the community. Since that time violence and drug use in our small island community has continued to grow and adversely impact our families and our culture.
Today however, we face more prevalent and violent crime and a deeper and more pervasive use of destructive drugs such a methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Drugs and violence go hand in hand and, because of this, our need to expand training and numbers for our front-line personnel is more important than ever before.
Our small island community can ill afford the type of political rhetoric that we have seen from our current crop of elected officials and as it relates to improving law enforcement.
We have to stop electing politicians and start electing statesmen who will follow through on their promises and aggressively address the pressing needs facing our small island community.
We have to stop electing people who center their campaigns and activities on promoting themselves while living off the largess of our tax dollars via their political promises. We need to start electing public officials who will focus on positive public outcomes for the betterment of the majority of Guam.
Personally, my belief is that it is possible to get back to that quieter, safer, more peaceful Guam. Somewhat similar to the one I originally discovered in 1968.
But not if we continue electing career politicians who spend their time on how to get reelected rather than on making Guam a better, safer, more peaceful place for us all.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.