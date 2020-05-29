When William Faulkner received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1950, he gave a fairly brief banquet speech. One of my favorite quotes from that speech reads, “I decline to accept the end of man. It is easy enough to say that man is immortal simply because he will endure: that when the last dingdong of doom has clanged and faded from the last worthless rock hanging tideless in the last red and dying evening, that even then there will still be one more sound: that of his puny inexhaustible voice, still talking.”
When all is said and done on COVID-19, people will still want to talk about it. At a special University of Guam undergraduate online ceremony last week, I reminded my students that the vast majority of them will live to see the year 2100. I also reminded them that 80 years from now, they will still be talking about this “staycation” pandemic. It seems that since I have run out of things to watch on Netflix, it may be time to move on.
But, sadly I did a social media review of Guam parties this past Sunday. It seems that a lot of people have thrown masks and the 6-foot distance rule out the window. It is the tension between crawling out and moths into the flame we need to worry about. It is a sort of boundary tightrope. Last week, I was walking on a deserted stretch of road and had just sipped some water. A guy slowed down in a truck and yelled at me to put a mask on. He is lucky he drove away. I wanted to throw my bottle at him. On a deserted road, I think I am pretty safe.
On the other hand, there is a debate right now whether wearing masks while exercising is more dangerous than not wearing masks. People can easily get heat injuries or other maladies while exercising with a mask. I walk nearly every day. With rare exceptions, people steer clear far beyond 6 feet.
I believe that we can crawl out of the lockdown soon. I also think we can kickstart our tourism market with the right coordination and planning. There are a lot of ideas about this. For example, we could limit hotel row just to tourists and healthy employees for a pilot restart. We could also ask our tourists to venture out of hotel row only under certain conditions. Luckily, our major tourist groups are conscientious. If we ask them to wear masks in stores, they will. Some other ideas might be to ask all tourists with ill health to avoid Guam for now. We could even promote a summer break for younger tourists this summer.
As I said last week, I am happy to see former Gov. Carl Gutierrez leading the effort to reconnect with our tourists. He is likely the ideal person to lead this type of effort and I think that things will develop fast. Summer is here.