Many years have passed since the last storm and perhaps our government is out of practice. Our elected officials are possibly suffering from a COVID-19 hangover. Maybe it’s because the typhoon came after an election. Whatever the reason is, it doesn’t matter. Our people deserve better from those who they elected to lead.
“This is the worst typhoon recovery ever!” These are not my words, this sentiment came from many residents from around the island who called or visited my office reaching out for help, in search for answers and assistance. There were so many reasons Typhoon Mawar was different from all the other storms we’ve experienced, but the resounding opinion about its recovery, is far from an A+ report card.
The village mayors were the first, second and third responders as the island waited for a response from our government. Kudos and un dångkulo na si Yu’os ma’ase’ to our village mayors, vice mayors and their incredibly dedicated and hardworking staff who went and continue to go beyond the call of duty for their residents.
On May 25, when our island was downgraded to Condition of Readiness 4, Mayors utilized office equipment to clear all roads, including routed roads. The Guam Department of Public Works was nowhere in sight. Finally, almost one week into recovery, heavy equipment from Civil Defense was available and $100,000 was provided for village recovery efforts in June. Once again, mayors utilized office purchase orders for heavy equipment rental instead of waiting.
After many days into recovery, drinking water and food were available to our people, but the truth is, this supply was on island and could have been distributed sooner to alleviate the added suffering. Water tankers and bladders finally reached the residents after days and weeks of no running tap water in some areas. Without hesitation, the mayors reached into their pockets to give their last case of water or food supply to our fellow islander in need.
This lack of planning, lack of communication from those at the top, lack of a sense of urgency continues to create a level of frustration for all of us. From the first day of recovery, there was no immediate mobilization of troops to check on the most dire areas; those residents who aren’t ambulatory or whose areas were impassible. There was no direction on how to proceed with recovery efforts, no clear organization, no management of restoration efforts. My frustration and disappointment in our recovery efforts are probably palpable and rightly so! Our people deserve so much better than what they are getting.
Our community is aging rapidly. Contingency plans must be documented and in place for our manamko', single dwellers, the infirm and those with special needs. Post-storm response for the same demographic is equally important. More of the younger generation are relocating, leaving parents alone and, too often, it is the mayors and our staff who check up on our mamamko'.
Fortunately, the mayors figured it out this time and made it work for our villages and residents, but we cannot rely on luck and hope. We, as an island community, our island businesses and, most importantly, our government leadership must have an emergency management plan with the most experienced, responsible and accountable officials in charge of executing that plan.
It is the moral right of the governed to expect the essential things in life. Life cannot wait for the government to meet and discuss its next move. It is the responsibility of this government to plan with prudence, to execute swiftly and to do so with a sense of concern and urgency for the very people who elected us into office.
Would the results be different if Typhoon Mawar came before that last major election? My cynical side says probably yes, but my hopeful side, who has faith in our people and who believes in the inherent goodness in all of our leaders, wants to believe that we can and will do better for our people the next time.
Jesse Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam.