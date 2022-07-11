Well, here you go - I feel a bit like Mel Gibson with blue paint in my face and a large sword screaming "FREEDOM!"
Having spent my entire adult life traveling and working (and a year fighting for freedom) around the Asia Pacific region has been a real learning experience.
This life, to date, has also taken me to other parts of the globe as well and given me the chance to see how people around the world live and work.
It has also afforded me the opportunity to watch how the vast majority of the world is manipulated by greedy and certainly far less than truthful elected and appointed politicians, government officials, and in a few instances, self-appointed dictatorial tyrants.
Seemingly otherwise educated and intelligent people have told me on numerous occasions to simply live my life and not be so concerned with unscrupulous, greedy and far less than honest and truthful political types. In fact, one did so just recently.
In short, buy into the current system.
Personally, I have always had a problem doing that and honestly believe there need to be far more people who feel the same.
Many, other people have quietly told me to stand my ground, hold the line and that they are behind me. When that is said to me it’s akin to saying, charge that machine gun, I’m right behind you!
At least that is the feeling it gives me as they are not willing to personally stand up and take the slings and arrows that come with standing your ground.
To date, our great republic has remained free because people (free men and women) have been willing to do what our forefathers who wrote and signed the constitution did. Many of them sacrificed their lives, families and wealth to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today.
Unfortunately, like far too many other truths, most people do not realize that as they no longer teach it in our schools.
There are many, many reasons that people leave any number of third-world nations or communists’/socialist countries or dictatorships and flee to the United States, But, basically, they are in search of a new, safer and better way of life for themselves and their families.
They’ve read history and have learned about the historic freedom and democracy that once thrived in America.
Some flee to avoid political persecution, others for economic and social freedom and some to get free of the vicious drug cartels that plague their cities and towns.
They flee the gang violence, overt political control and poverty that plagues the locations in which they presently live.
They look to America as the land of the free and home of the brave – a place where they and their children will be safe and able to live a better life.
Unfortunately, we, the people of the United States of America (and in too many ways, right here on Guam) have allowed greedy, power-hungry politicians – many of whom have extremely heavy socialist leanings – to weave their way into the very fabric of our government and in so doing, our lives.
People who, by design, work to debilitate and destroy the very fabric of our God-given freedoms and right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
They are obvious if you take the time to stop, look and listen.
It is time for a definitive change in our republic and right here on our island. Only you, the voting public can make that change before it is too late.
When you vote, vote for those who will guarantee our God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!
Not government, taxpayer-funded handouts.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.