Last week I participated in a very nice graduation ceremony at the Northern Marianas College. The University of Guam extended the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice to the CNMI in 2019 and this was the first group to graduate with this degree.
As I mentioned last week, I think that Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands can freely associate their government interests in the areas of education, health care, language and the humanities, and public safety. We can agree to work with and support each other. There is a lot of regional common interest in several areas and we should give this some thought.
In education alone, we have so much potential we can work on. If we are talking K-12 education, the University of Guam can directly contribute to our joint community mission through advancing graduate programs. In the near future, the University of Guam may have certificate of advanced studies and doctoral programs in education. This is a very interesting emerging concept.
Whenever we talk about new things, it is always good to remind ourselves not to reinvent the wheel. In terms of education professional development initiatives, using existing programs as a springboard is a good start. The University of Guam already has several master's degree programs in education. Unlike other fields, education graduate degrees have an intermediate degree between the master’s and doctorate level called the specialist in education or EdS. This is a master teaching program that is offered all over the United States.
If we look at colleges and universities nationwide, the specialist in education degree is as common as the master’s degree. Many of these programs use the same content courses as master's programs. The EdS is considered a terminal degree in itself, but it can also be used as a baby step toward a doctorate. Many institutions count the EdS as meeting the first year of a doctoral program.
There is a saying from George Bernard Shaw, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.” There is one other part of this saying from some anonymous pundit, “Those who can't teach, administrate.” All members of the K-12 community, teachers and administrators, need continuing education. After they receive a master’s degree, they still have to continue professional development. The EdS is simply an extension of the need for educators to grow and learn far beyond the requirements of a normal profession.
It is likely that the easiest EdS to start with would be a principal’s academy for our local administrators. We have strong needs for this in both Guam and the CNMI. But, we have to dare to dream and overcome the natural inertia to new things.
The EdS is a very established concept and requires minimal effort to initiate. We need to look at professional development for all educators. An EdS for administrators is a good start. It can also be used for higher education administrators who lack doctorates. In our region, we have K-12 and higher education administrator education needs. We can do this.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.