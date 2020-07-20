Last week this column touched on a myriad of things that needed to be addressed on this island, not the least of which was government spending in light of this COVID-19 problem.
During the past week there was a story about Singapore in which it was stated that the country's first quarter revenues had dropped in excess of 41%. That is a country that does not have the luxury of a mother country that will drop hundreds of millions of dollars on its doorstep (like Guam has) during such a crisis.
Singapore is a country that also depends heavily upon tourism and their government spends a lot of money on tourist safety, a clean environment, the Changi International Airport – which is relatively empty – and extremely strict enforcement of very tough laws on drugs and personal crimes, particularly violent crimes.
Having spent quite a bit of time in Singapore while running USA Today International for Asia gave me a good sense of the similarities and differences between Singapore and Guam other than simply the physical size.
For those of you not really familiar with Singapore, it is roughly the same size as Guam only it has somewhere in the vicinity of 6 million people living and working there. It did not have the opportunity to get federal PPP loans, Small Business EIDL loans or U.S. federal funds for a PUC program like Guam.
That said, as noted earlier, they did suffer significantly from the loss of business as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But their respective health losses, given their populations and density, were minimized by very strict guidelines that simply cannot be implemented here due the inherent freedoms we have as American citizens.
If you think about the Singapore drop in revenue, take a moment and think about what would Guam's be without the federal bailout funds that have been pumped into the island.
This writer believes there needs to be more "sunshine" cast on actual revenue losses without the inclusion of federal bailout money so the taxpayers/voters can get a true picture of where the island actually stands financially.
We are coming up on a senatorial election and this type of information and the general lack of action on the part of sitting senators would prove most valuable to those in the voting booth.
Those federal bailout funds cannot and will not continue, and at some point in the not-too-distant future the people in charge of the finances of this government are going to have to face reality and begin reducing staff, wages or both, given that the vast majority of GovGuam spending is on wages and benefits for GovGuam employees.
Those very real income numbers will then allow for the administration and Legislature to reduce overall spending for this government today and into the future as we prepare for the eventuality of this ongoing challenge.
Budgeting for next year will have to be based on actual numbers for this year – without federal bailouts – or this government will be headed for a real financial disaster.
Esta.