We need to know more

Editor’s note: This column is the second in a two-part series, with the first running Wednesday, June 14.
If what we do know about the Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, or EIAMDS, is tentative, what we do not know better defines the plans as presented to the community for comment. First, will this plan with its disparate parts and “yet-to-be-deployed” technology actually work? There are already clear concerns. The Pentagon’s Directorate of Testing and Evaluation in its latest report was critical of the architecture, noting that it was not adequate. A congressionally required independent evaluation of the architecture is months away from reporting back its findings on the theory of the plans, and yet the Missile Defense Agency is proceeding with its scoping for sites in Guam. All of this raises the further question about MDA’s claim to “have conducted extensive siting studies to confirm alternative site selection, optimize system performance, and optimize facility planning and design.” How is it possible for MDA to have prepared an optimized plan, when the architecture of the plan itself is in question?
And, if an optimized “Defense of Guam” EIAMDS worked completely as planned, what is the expected effectiveness against the MDA’s anticipated simultaneous raids of drone, cruise, ballistic, maneuvering and hypersonic threats? More pointedly, what level of defense of Guåhan is actually anticipated? Is it just for military bases and assets? Are the people of Guåhan being defended? To be sure, the keenest of observers will not be able to extrapolate even a theoretical level of effectiveness of the EIAMDS against the possible mix of incoming missiles if there is no information about the number (and mix) of launcher and missile countermeasures. In assessing the effectiveness of missile/anti-missile calculus, math matters.
Without more information, it is impossible to measure even the theoretical impact of this “system.”
For the community, providing comments about the 20 sites is a pure guessing game. If a site is near (or in) your village, a relocatable radar, a launch site, a possible command and control, or C2, node, or a micro nuclear reactor are likely to raise a different level of concern, even if all of them are going to be targets. It is, however, difficult to provide an intelligent observation about the EIAMDS sites if your only option is limited to a blindfold and you are asked to guess which part of the EIAMDS is pinned to one of 20 sites. The tragedy is MDA and Joint Region Marianas already know what they want on these sites because the Federal Register notice claims the sites have been selected for their optimized value. The U.S. military knows, but it does not seem they are informing the community that will be affected. The military knows and wants community input on plans without high-level disclosure.
For a community whose experience with military land takings continues to define its economic, political and security landscape, the prospect of new takings by the U.S. government is certain to be sensitive. But without an understanding of what parts of the EIAMDS system are planned for which sites, it is difficult to even “guesstimate” the next round of U.S. government land takings. Military documents indicate that some plans are in the works, but like other parts of this plan for the “Defense of Guam,” they are not being shared with the community.
A telling aspect of MDA’s plans is that the proposed terrestrial sites in Guåhan for radars and launchers replace an existing shipborne capability that is already deployed. For several years, the U.S. Navy has assigned Aegis-capable ships to Guam’s vicinity for layered countermeasure coverage beyond what is provided by the onshore Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery. A key element of the EIAMDS is to move the Aegis system ashore. As the head of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance recently noted, relieving the Navy of this afloat duty is “probably the No. 1 driving point of this thing (EIAMDS), ... so those ships can do other missions and do what they’re supposed to do.” In a nutshell, a significant element of the U.S. military’s EIAMDS plans is to move a military function from a military platform and put it in Guåhan. This is not a requirement; it is a choice, and this is the decision that the U.S. military has foisted on Guåhan.
A rather simple issue, that is not included in information that the MDA has provided, is how many personnel (uniformed military and contractors) are expected to support the EIAMDS when completed? One thousand to 2,000? Individuals, accompanied? Will Guåhan’s limited construction labor pool (already tied up in the current military “buildup”) be expected to construct amenities for these personnel? What will this mean for the much-needed construction activity in Guåhan’s nonmilitary residential and commercial sectors?
The most important question for Guåhan is how much defense do the U.S. military’s “Defense of Guam” plans afford? It appears that by moving military operations off of ships, the island is being further militarized. The fact that the proposed 20 sites are spread around the island, and that the components of the system are mobile heightens the militarization and targeting of the civilian community in the event of a conflict.
Guåhan is being asked to shoulder a military requirement. This puts the civilian community more directly in the crosshairs of conflict. We need to know what alternatives exist, even if they are more expensive or even inconvenient for the military. At a minimum, the military’s multibillion-dollar plan for Guåhan should come with more information than what has been provided to the community. We should not be put in the position of asking questions about unknowns. We deserve good, straightforward information and answers.
If missiles and anti-missiles are the feedstock of the new arms race, Guåhan is not just the subject, but also the object of a spending frenzy that almost everyone can support if it is to counter a China threat. Unfortunately, in a regional context of conflict, we are the test subjects of yet-to-be-deployed “vaporware” that may inform future conflicts.
