This pandemic is making me sick.
Not with The virus.
Although I am a prime candidate to die from coronavirus as a 62-year-old lifelong asthmatic with some COPD, I am not afraid of it.
What I fear — what sickens me — is the widespread, unquestioning response of the populace to the unilateral decrees of state potentates who have chucked the checks and balances that have kept the United States a representative republic for the last 243 years.
In three months, personal liberty has been surrendered for the collective good, all based on overblown projections and models that have not panned out. And now, even when we’re seeing that the virus has run its course in most places, our freedoms are still being restricted.
Why are we putting up with this?
Fear.
Despite the developing facts, the mainstream media are still trumpeting the narrative: “COVID-19 is DEADLY. If you leave your house, someone’s grandma is going to DIE.”
So what exactly are we afraid of?
Sickness and death.
In 2020, we seem to think we have a right not to get sick and not to die an untimely death. We have vaccines to prevent childhood illness. We have heroic interventions — and thank God for them — that can bring people back from the edge of the grave. We now transplant organs to prevent premature death.
In this age, we think we are owed life.
And we are afraid of death.
And well we should be because, as a society, we have forgotten God. So our fear is misplaced. We should not fear death — we should fear the One who has given us life.
In Matthew 10:28, Jesus said, “Fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”
Without God, death is fearful. It is terrifying thing to fall into the hands of the living God (Hebrews 10:31). It is a fearful thing to be separated from God for all eternity.
But death does not need to be feared. God has provided a way to himself through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16)”
My hope in all of this is that people will find God.
And lose their fear.