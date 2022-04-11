As a young child and well into my teenage years, I grew up in a small borough/town in Pennsylvania where we had an elected borough council that hired a borough manager
It was very similar to growing up in a village of a similar size on our island like the one in which I currently reside.
We had annual parades and contests for the kids and families to participate in. Much like the village mayors here on Guam, our borough manager was the go-to person to get things done when you had a question or problem.
Now our borough manager was neither paid anything close to the $75,000 in salary plus benefits that totals up to roughly $93,075 per year that each of the mayors on Guam makes, nor was the manager as deeply involved with the lives and deaths of our residents as the Guam mayors are.
Additionally, we didn’t have an executive director of the mayors' council like the position that exists here on Guam, where someone like Angel Sablan makes $98,937 in salary plus benefits that add up to a whopping $128,945 per annum.
The borough manager did, however, do what small-town managers did during those years and worked closely with the local police to keep things peaceful and quiet in our little town.
The manager applied for the job and was hired by the borough council based on a set of skills, had a very small office in the borough hall that was also co-located with the police and fire departments for our municipality.
On Guam, the mayors have their own offices and staff. The Mayors' Council of Guam has its own office and another set of employees to coordinate the goings-on with the mayors.
Much like here on Guam, nearly everyone knew everyone else and life was good.
When someone in our borough died, their family coordinated with one of the few local funeral homes and churches to handle the viewing and burial and this was coordinated by the family and the funeral home.
Since our borough manager wasn’t elected, he didn’t have to concern himself with worrying about getting votes for reelection every two years but rather ensuring the functional operations of the borough went smoothly and efficiently.
He was a manager, not a politician.
That brings me to the key difference between a borough manager and a Guam mayor: The borough position required management capability and not vote-getting political ability.
Borough managers had to efficiently manage the budget and very small staff of the borough. They weren’t up for election and didn’t have to pander for votes.
They didn’t have cars with signs, sirens or flashing lights. Nor did they do funeral escorts that took up valuable resources and man-hours from the meager budgets they were allotted to keep the borough – the village in our case - safe, clean and secure for all residents.
Maybe it is time we leave the funeral escorts to the responsibility of the funeral homes – who are paid handsomely for their valuable services, and traffic-directing to the people who have been properly trained to do so.
Let our mayors work solely to keep our villages safe, secure and operating efficiently.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.