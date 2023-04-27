Over 5 million illegal (now known as “undocumented”) immigrants have entered our country in the last two years, most of them under the caretaking services of the Mexican drug trafficking cartels. Have you read or seen similar stories in your news feeds or sources? Does it impact your lives living so far away from CONUS? Do you even care? I fricken do. Since early 2021, I’d ask myself: Since when is it OK to allow non-U.S. citizens to enter our country without legal documentation? Most of us have flown from Tokyo, Japan, into international airports in the USA (SEA, SFO, LAX, IAD, JFK) and have been met with long INS lines. I used to tell myself: That’s OK. It’s the small price of admission. Admission into a nation which is governed by laws and rules which we live by because we are raised to be law-abiding citizens – making the USA the destination of choice for emigration.
To be sure, there are problems with our open border policy today. Ever hear of fentanyl? We know how harmful fentanyl is when ingested. U.S. citizens and residents are dying from overdoses of fentanyl on a daily basis. And it is a proven fact that fentanyl is manufactured in mainland China, transported to Mexico, then trafficked into our country via illegal immigrants. Certainly, drugs have been smuggled into our country for decades, but to shrug it off as “business as usual” misses the point and belies the true culprits of this homicide. Hitting closer to home, Guam’s fentanyl problems have roots from the open border policy.
Have you ever heard of the phrase “panty trees”? I have never heard of it until watching Fox News early one morning and they were described thusly by Border Patrol officials: Trees which hold the panties of females who were raped by members of the human trafficking organizations. Despicable. Absolutely disgusting. Can you picture unaccompanied young children being forced into slave and sex labor in your neighborhood? Does it make you feel sick? It disgusts me to no end yet Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas is consistently tongue-tied about this when grilled by Republican senators. Reports of human trafficking into the USA have been around for years now. Yet when asked by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., if he knew what “colored wristbands” were and what they were used for, Mayorkas said he didn't know. (They’re used to track illegals trafficked by cartels to ensure cartels get paid for their passage into America.) So much for “intelligence.”
I mentioned China earlier. Besides Mexicans, Venezuelans, Nicaruaguans, El Salvadorans and Cubans entering illegally, guess who else has shown up to the party at our southern border? Yup, mainland Chinese. And why would mainland Chinese astrophysicists enter our southern border? Nope, not to get into MIT. Guess again.
Illegal immigration. Fentanyl poisonings and deaths. Sex slave trade. Chinese spies. Is this really happening? Of course it is and yes, we have lost operational control of our southern border and now reports of increased illegals entering our northern border. And the Secretary of Homeland “Security”? I don’t know how one is responsible for the porous borders complete with all the death, pain and suffering and yet still have a job. Mind-boggling. Is failure now the new measure of success?
As Americans, we should have serious concern for our fellow Americans at OUR southern border as to what they've been subjected to for the past two years. It concerns me to think that our little island could be overrun by illegal immigrants one day as points in California, Arizona and Texas currently are suffering. All the while, our neighbors from mainland China (see a pattern here?) are watching closely. Believe that. Shut the border closed and revert to the policies of two years ago. It worked then, it will work now.
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and served as chief of staff to former Gov. Eddie Calvo from 2011-2015.