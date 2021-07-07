I’ve been thinking a lot about some oft-used terms in the open-minded lexicon we call social media, and I’m left slightly perplexed.
Consider the notion of body positivity, which is owned exclusively by curvaceous women rollicking about in skimpy string bikinis or body suits, twerking their behinds into the camera lens over Instagram - I can’t speak of other platforms as I am too old for TikTok. Sometimes there isn’t so much as a butt thong present; it is full-on nudity or a close-up of stretch marks and post-partum abdomens. Yaaassss, it’s all good, y’all, as they say. I concur.
During awards season, you might see these same women in skintight gowns with cutouts, or made with the finest see-thru and crystal-embellished diaphaneity. Many people smart over the cheek, while legions of their fans hail them queens. Look, I’m not here to judge these women. I’ll be among the rear of the crowd, as I am shy, that supports their right to flash underboob wherever and however they wish.
However, “body positivity” should not be entirely focused on skin bearing, must it? Can’t any woman or man express her or his corporal confidence in an oversized blazer with a shirt buttoned up to the neck, instead of a bandeau top, nipple tape or legs naked up to the hips? For the record, I am completely content with my middle-aged body; its younger version enjoyed many exposed days in the sun, basted with Bain de Soleil. For years now, I wear oversized monotone layers with lots of fabric. I love being covered up in the cooler months, walking down the school hallways with my black shirt tails and a scarf blowing behind me like the Dominican nuns that strike terror in my first grade self and sartorial inspiration in my grown-up closet.
Moreover, body positivity should not preclude comfort, am I right? I have personally never seen Beyoncé in anything that looked remotely comfortable. It is my truest wish for her to throw on a couture kaftan one day and enjoy its un-cinched and un-pushed-up joyful freedoms.
See, having now just said this, another term that I feel gets misused is “misogyny.” Google offers its definition as a “dislike of, contempt for, or ingrained prejudice against women.” I repeat, w-o-m-E-n. I recently posted on Facebook a side-by-side comparison of Maria Shriver before her plastic surgery and after with some funny line beneath that was typical of before and after/botched surgery memes. One of my friends commented with, “Dude this post borders on misogyny.” It threw me. I knew that its meaning was a broad (no pun intended, I swear) opinion of all women by a Luddite; but I don’t think that poking light fun at Maria Shriver’s new moon face falls under the umbrella. Let’s face it: one single woman does not encompass the entirety of misogyny, does it? If she were alive, Joan Rivers herself would have been the first to send Maria v.2 up, so don’t start with me.
This July Fourth, I’m am weighed down that people are far too quick to minimize the meaning of words, and by doing so, hold others severely accountable when they consider their whole definitions. We can no longer agree to disagree; instead, if you don’t agree with me, then you’re a racist, misogynist boomer or Karen. Today, Karen means an entirely different thing than a woman’s name. Its current usage completely obfuscates the legacy of the gorgeous nightingale Karen Carpenter and the lusty film star Karen Black. In fact, I recently made friends with a woman who sheepishly introduced herself as Karen.
I’m not a fan of soul food, yet I am far from a colonialist bastard. For the record, I’ll pass on Italian food, too.
I’m not suggesting that we all agree, but we must return to politely agreeing to disagree. My wife and I have this ongoing argument on who gets the right of way in a highway merge situation. I feel that if I’m driving on an expressway, those coming onto it must yield to me – I have the right of way. However, Jenny feels that the onus is upon me to move one lane left, so that the incoming driver doesn’t have to slow down or stop. We will never agree and this conversation is far from over as big rigs have their own rules, which negate all courteous driving. Yet, we smile while arguing our sides and get where we need to go without canceling each other.
There are at least two ways to look at just about everything. How can any population claim independence if badgered to see things through just one lens? Especially in these United States?
Free yourselves, people.