As Guam continues to recover from this global pandemic that has crippled one of our biggest economic drivers, tourism, I cannot help but to think about my time in school and participating in the WAVE club. “Welcome all visitors enthusiastically” is the mantra of tourism that I remember and grew up knowing.
When going to Tumon, we could visually recognize an industry thriving on Guam for our people to see. However, in the past two years, we have seen the crippling effects of this pandemic to an important pillar for Guam's economic success. Many businesses were forced to close and people to leave their homes. Tumon transitioned to somewhat of a ghost town for many months.
Now that we are slowly reopening our tourism industry, I want to commend the efforts of former governor, Carl T.C. Gutierrez, and the Guam Visitors Bureau for making every effort to revitalize this important economic pillar.
I could talk about the influencers coming to promote Guam, the food truck in Japan or the numerous trade shows and fairs to promote Guam as a premier destination for travel. Yet, to me, these are not the most important part of what I have seen from GVB's new strategy.
It's our people!
They have been promoting our island through a cultural tradition, the fiesta. Over the past couple of months, there have been a few fiestas, in partnership with the village mayor's offices, that have had a number of our island tourists in attendance. Several bus and trolley loads of tourists have enjoyed the food, local entertainment and cultural activities. Bringing the true spirit and hospitality of our island that only our people can provide.
We constantly hear that our people are Guam's most valuable resource. GVB’s efforts to reinvigorate Guam’s market using our top product - our people - is not only good for our economy, but for the morale of our island.
I view this as our island cleaning up after a typhoon. As the island recovered, the morale began to rise and spirits lifted as the process happened. The major difference is that we in Guam had no control over the global pandemic that affected communities and economies across the world. That lasted longer than anyone could have predicted.
Unlike a typhoon, when a timeline could be estimated towards recovery, recovery from the onslaught of COVID-19 could take years. But, like a typhoon, when we work as a community to rebuild, the progress will be faster and greater than before.
This is why I believe the direction that GVB has taken is important. When thinking about our island’s recovery and getting back to normalcy, it needs to start at the village level.
Our mayors have always been at the forefront of any disaster recovery throughout our island's history. The partnership with GVB and the Mayors' Council of Guam is one of the best ways to reignite the spirit of Håfa Adai that so many of our people have been missing over the past two years.
What better way to welcome our visitors back than village fiestas for our communities and visitors to celebrate our culture together?
It is a sign of this economic håligi being rebuilt.
Let's continue to WAVE Guam.
Merry Christmas and have a blessed new year.
Jonathan Savares is a disabled veteran who has retired, patient representative for Guam's Medical Cannabis Regulation Commission, medical cannabis advocate and resident of Dededo.