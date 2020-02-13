It’s time to go exploring in the tech file and it looks like it won’t be too long until you’re wearing your computer. In a paper published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Cambridge have successfully incorporated washable, stretchable and breathable electronic circuits into fabrics which opens up new possibilities for smart textiles and wearable electronics. The circuits are made with cheap, safe and environmentally friendly inks, and printed using conventional inkjet printing techniques.
They’re using graphene which can be directly printed onto fabric to produce integrated electronic circuits that are comfortable to wear and can survive up to 20 cycles in a typical washing machine.
Based on earlier work on the formulation of graphene inks for printed electronics, the team designed low-boiling point inks, which are directly printed onto polyester fabric. Additionally, they found that modifying the roughness of the fabric improved the performance of the printed devices. The versatility of this process allowed the researchers to design not only single transistors but all-printed integrated electronic circuits combining active and passive components.
Most wearable electronic devices that are currently available rely on rigid electronic components mounted on plastic, rubber or textiles. These offer limited compatibility with the skin in many circumstances, are damaged when washed and are uncomfortable to wear because they aren’t breathable.
The new process was demonstrated on very simple integrated circuits but there aren’t any fundamental obstacles to the technological development of wearable electronic devices both in terms of their complexity and performance. There are several commercial opportunities, ranging from personal health and well-being technology to wearable energy harvesting and storage, military garments, wearable computing and fashion.
And the research continues. In a paper published in Science Advances engineers from the University of Texas report, they’ve discovered a multifunctional ultra-thin wearable electronic device that can’t even be felt by the wearer.
Wearable monitoring devices have been around for a while, but current models can be bulky and uncomfortable, and they can't always handle multiple functions at one time. The new device allows the wearer to move naturally and is less noticeable than wearing a Band-Aid. Everything is very thin, just a few microns thick. It also has the potential to work as a prosthetic skin for a robotic hand or other robotic devices, with a robust human-machine interface that allows it to automatically collect information and relay it back to the wearer.
This has multiple applications for health care. You could shake a robotic hand and it could instantly deduce your physical condition. It could also be used in situations like chemical spills, which are risky for humans but require human decision-making based on physical inspection.
The device described in the paper, a metal oxide semiconductor on a polymer base, offers manufacturing advantages and can be processed at temperatures lower than 300 C.
The researchers say they’ve made an ultrathin, mechanically imperceptible, and stretchable human-machine interface device, which can be worn on human skin to capture multiple physical data and also on a robot to offer intelligent feedback in dangerous situations.
I think this points up an error in most science fiction. Who needs a tricorder when your shirt or your hand can tell you everything you need to know?