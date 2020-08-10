In all the years I’ve written a column, I’ve talked about many personal things.
Regular readers know I’m 63, I have nine biological children, two long-term foster boys, 9.9 grandchildren and more dogs than I want.
Readers also know I had asthma long before it was popular (my asthma is older than the doctors who treat it). They know I’ve lived on Guam twice — three years in the 1980s and since 1999, making Guam the place I’ve lived the longest in my life.
But in all this time, I’ve never seriously talked about something very close to me: My weight.
Though seen by all, weight is a highly personal matter. And it’s highly emotional.
I didn’t have a problem with fat until after my last baby was born. I never lost the baby weight. The baby is now 18.
With the exception of a fast weight loss that quickly reverted, for the last 18 years, I’ve been a 125-pound person in a 150-pound person’s body. I’ve not been happy.
At one point, I joined a gym.
I was the only client who had ever gained weight.
Defeated, I decided I should just name all the fat, give it a college fund and send it off when it turned 18. Didn’t work.
A few weeks ago — after traveling stateside and being in home quarantine — I stepped on the scale.
Ouch!
The number was the highest I had seen since I was expecting “Baby Gus” in 1996. But this time, there was no promise of an instant 10-pound weight loss. No. That number only promised continued frustration and the increasing possibility of worse health issues, since my fat is the dangerous kind related to cardiovascular issues and cancer. (It’s also related to having to wear elastic-waist pants. Ugh.)
“THAT’S IT!” I shouted to myself. “I’ve got to do something.”
I think God took that as a prayer, because that very afternoon I chanced upon a weight-loss framework and the most amazing group of real women — many my age and older — who have finally lost weight after many unsuccessful diets.
I jumped in and quickly realized just how much I had been sabotaging my weight loss efforts. In the first nine days, I dropped seven pounds.
At last — there is hope!
In these days when so much is beyond my control, it’s empowering to gain control of my mouth.
At least when it comes to food.