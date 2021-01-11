On Jan. 1, my scale brought me good news! I had made my goal — 40 pounds had left this old body of mine in less than 23 weeks!
I feel like my 40-year-old self. I have new confidence and new energy.
With this confidence, I have decided to tackle another form of weight: the clutter in and around my house.
Clutter is emotionally and psychologically draining to me. I have been fighting it for years. Of course, it is a never-ending battle. With each kid, the clutter increased.
Although we purged with each move, when we finally settled in our house 19 years ago, the clutter started settling and accumulating. Despite efforts to control it, it’s become like The Blob, with a slow-moving life of its own, on a steady march to overtake us all.
But, no more!
Full of daring, I ventured into our 20-foot storage container last week.
The deteriorated container held outdoor equipment and items that did not fit in the house. There were many broken things, and too many things that had been destroyed by termites, ants and water.
As I picked through the stuff, broken chair by moldy box by rusty bicycle, I wondered why I had kept it all. I had good reasons for some of it, but why had I kept all those broken chairs?
I didn’t know, really. Perhaps for parts, in case other chairs break. That sounded reasonable.
But I think the real reason was expediency — it’s a hassle to dispose of many items on Guam.
Let’s take the example of a solid wood chair:
It cannot go into household trash and GSWA will not allow solid wood in bulk pickups. The wooden chair needs to go to a hardfill lot, and if you don’t have a large enough load to justify the price of disposal, it makes sense to store the chair (and the old bunk bed frame and the weird bits of wood).
Eventually, you must haul it yourself or pay someone else to do it. Many people cannot afford that — so things are dumped illegally and end up cluttering the boonies.
Since I don’t appreciate cluttered boonies any more than a cluttered house, I keep things to deal with later.
“Later” finally came last week.
After five van loads to various facilities, 90% of the container was cleared.
I felt so much lighter.
And then I looked at the house …