On Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, we all learned that Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 would be extended until Dec. 29. These drop-of-the-hat notices have been the norm for this government.
This type of pandemic management has left the community running in circles and in fear for nine months now. This type of behavior has allowed a small group of people to maintain power over the entire community.
There has been minimal education going on concerning the virus and the implications of certain types of behavior.
The government is simply telling the public to maintain a minimum of six feet of distance between people (no matter the location), to wear masks and to repeatedly wash your hands or use hand sanitizer (that sells in various strengths). The recommend strength is 70% isopropyl alcohol.
That said, many locations sell products containing less than 70%, and people purchase it not knowing that it is 20 percentage points below the recommended concentration for effectively killing the virus.
Another example is mask wearing. There is such a variety of masks that run the gambit from simple thin cloth gaiters to N95 or K95 surgical masks all the way to full face masks with replaceable filters.
There hasn’t been any clear-cut instruction on the proper use of masks that I have seen or read. Nor has there been any instructions/recommendations as to how many times to wear a mask before disposing of it or washing it if that is possible.
People are seen pulling masks out of their pockets and reusing them, and there is no guidance on the possibility of causing other bacterial pneumonia-causing issues by doing so.
My understanding is that normal disposable surgical-type masks are made for one use and one use only. They are to be disposed of and not reused again and again after, say, eight hours of use or at the end of the day.
You also see people driving around in their own cars, alone, wearing masks which should be unnecessary as there is no one else with them.
Also seen are people walking around outside in fresh air wearing masks when there are no other people anywhere near them. You have to ask yourself why?
Washing your hands regularly or using the proper hand sanitizer is important. But, so is keeping your fingernails closely trimmed to keep bacteria and virus from collecting under the nails.
There are simply so many things that could be included in a government-run educational program that it makes your head spin. Things that have not been done when there was ample federal funding to do so.
Rather than spend money to better educate the people of Guam on an ongoing basis, this government has willfully chosen to give $10,000 to the families of the people who have died because of this pandemic. Or, $1,110,000 to date that could have been used on an educational program.
People who may have been saved had they been properly educated about how to avoid getting the virus in the first place may well have been among those who died because of it. It is truly a sad set of decision-making.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.